Governor Newsom signs legislation to strengthen support, opportunities, and safety for Californians with disabilities

Bigger picture

The bills signed by the Governor build on six years of actions to make the California dream more accessible to people with disabilities. Scores of investments and reforms will improve dyslexia detections, support special education services, and increase access to higher education, housing options, health care affordability, home care and community day services, public safety practices, civil rights protections, and more.

A priority of the Newsom administration has been supporting the 400,000 Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Down Syndrome and autism. A Master Plan for Developmental Services was announced in January to engage the public in modernizing the system for better outcomes for all; public meetings continue in October and a framework will be released in March 2025. This week, the first Comprehensive Dashboard on people served and services provided was unveiled by the Department of Developmental Services. On January 1, 2025, rates paid to service providers will increase and the first quality incentive program will begin. This is the culmination of nearly $2 billion invested in provider rates by the Newsom administration and Legislature since 2022 in response to a landmark rate reform study in 2019.

What the new laws do

Create Historic Transparency, Accountability, and Equity in Support Services for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: The State’s regional centers that provide support services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will now be subject to the Public Records Act. This change will increase public transparency, accountability for outcomes, and equity of services in all communities. California’s service system is funded with approximately $15 billion annually to support 400,000 people with Down Syndrome, autism, and other developmental disabilities in their homes, schools, jobs, and communities.

The state will also begin to review and update biannually the provider rate reform study, beginning in 2025. The updated rate model will be posted on the Department of Developmental Services (DDS) website.

Max Benson’s Law to Protect Vulnerable Students’ Safety and Rights: Prone restraint is a technique that physically or mechanically restrains students in a face down position — one of the most dangerous forms of emergency interventions, which has resulted in severe injuries and even fatalities among students. This new law protects students by prohibiting its use in ALL California schools.

Jumpstarts Career Pathways for All: Students with disabilities who have an Individualized Education Program (IEP) will start planning for their post-secondary goals no later than age 16, and possibly as early as they begin high school– up to two years earlier than current law. One in 8 California students have an IEP and will have greater access to higher education and to work opportunities with planning that begins as early in the high school career as deemed appropriate by the student’s IEP team.

Additional legislation signed today to support the disability community and a more inclusive California for All:

SB 445 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Glendale) – Special education: standardized individualized education program template: translation.

SB 483 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-Campbell) – Pupil rights: prone restraint.

SB 939 by Senator Tom Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Educational equity: school site and community resources: neurodivergent pupils.

SB 1001 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Oakland) – Death penalty: intellectually disabled persons.

SB 1197 by Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Modesto) – In-home respite services for families caring for children with an intellectual or developmental disability, including foster families.

AB 438 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-West Covina) – Pupils with exceptional needs: individualized education programs: postsecondary goals and transition services.

AB 1147 by Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-San Luis Obispo) – Disability Equity, Transparency, and Accountability Act of 2024.

AB 1938 by Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Chico) – Special education: inclusion and universal design for learning.

AB 2423 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) – Developmental services: rates.

AB 2821 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Postsecondary education: students with disabilities.

The Governor previously signed the following bills:

AB 1885 by Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-San Luis Obispo) – Student Success Completion Grant program.

AB 1906 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Gardena) – California Law Revision Commission: persons with disabilities: terminology.

AB 2173 by Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-San Luis Obispo) – Special education: emotional disability.

AB 2541 by Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains (D-Delano) — Peace officer training: wandering.

AB 3291 by the Committee on Human Services – Developmental services.