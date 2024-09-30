Ada Developers Academy Appoints Tina-Marie Gulley as New CEO to Lead Company Growth and Innovation

Tech Leader to Build on Organization's Legacy of Empowering Underrepresented Adults in the Tech Industry

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ada Developers Academy, a non-profit organization providing software development training to underrepresented adults, today announced the appointment of Tina-Marie Gulley as its new CEO. Gulley transitions from interim CEO following her long-held position as a board member.

Gulley brings a wealth of experience in leadership, revenue generation, technology, and advocacy for equity in the tech industry to her new role. With a strong background in tech marketing, non-profit leadership, and a deep commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, she offers a unique perspective on leveraging education, technology, and human-centered innovation to foster social change. Her leadership has driven significant growth and transformation across various sectors, including community organizations, global corporations, and startups like ChickTech, Edelman, Ekata by Mastcard (formerly WhitePages Pro), Avalara, Curinos (formerly Amplero), OpenText, and SAP Concur, among others. Her vision and expertise position Ada Developers Academy for continued impact in advancing diversity in the tech industry.

"Tina-Marie Gulley is uniquely positioned to lead Ada Developers Academy into its next chapter of growth as CEO," said Latoya Singleton, Chair of the Board at Ada Developers Academy. "Her passion for empowering underrepresented groups in tech and her vision for Ada's future aligns perfectly with the organization’s mission. We look forward to seeing the impact of her leadership."

Gulley joins at a pivotal time for Ada Developers Academy as it expands its efforts to foster a more inclusive tech industry. Her tenure on the board has positioned her as a driving force in its strategic direction. Gulley’s leadership will prioritize strengthening the curriculum, particularly following the integration of AI into its flagship program earlier this year. The focus will also be on enhancing accessibility to educational offerings, expanding partnerships beyond tech, and ensuring graduates excel and thrive in their careers.

“I’m incredibly honored to continue to steer Ada Developers Academy forward during this transformative time in the tech industry,” said Gulley. “During my time as part of this organization, I’ve seen firsthand the impact on the lives of its students. I’m excited to build on this legacy and lead Ada into the future as we expand national opportunities for developing a diverse tech talent pipeline and foster more equitable workplaces.”

Ada Developers Academy sets itself apart by focusing on social impact, wraparound support services, and a constantly evolving curriculum to meet industry needs to build a pipeline of skilled software developers and technologists from underrepresented communities. Its programs prepare everyone, regardless of background or experience, with the skills required to succeed in today’s job market.

For more information, visit www.adadevelopersacademy.org.

About Ada Developers Academy

Ada Developers Academy is a non-profit, tuition-free coding school for underrepresented adults, including people of color, women and gender-expansive adults, those from low-income backgrounds, neurodivergent individuals, and people with disabilities. Ada’s immersive training and internship program creates career pathways for thousands of adults from disinvested communities to become impactful software developers and technologists. To learn more, visit www.adadevelopersacademy.org.

