Matthew Lesko Launches Lesko Help – A New Wave of Government Benefits Access

DC, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Lesko, famously known as the "Question Mark Guy" from his iconic infomercials, is back with a groundbreaking program called Lesko Help—a personal, hands-on service designed to help Americans tap into billions of dollars in government benefits. Lesko has spent nearly five decades empowering everyday people to secure grants and financial aid that many don’t even know exist.At the heart of Lesko Help is the ability to guide users through complicated government systems to claim money that could change their lives. Whether it's $100k to start a business, $40k to train for a new career, or even reducing IRS debt by 90%, Matthew Lesko has the insider knowledge and tools to make it happen. With over 15,000 members strong, Lesko Help is already a thriving community where members collaborate, support each other, and navigate the often-confusing world of government programs."I've spent my career uncovering financial resources for people. Most people think the government doesn’t have money for them—that's simply not true. My goal is to help them find it," says Lesko.Lesko is not new to the spotlight. His animated personality and expertise have made him a household name. He has appeared on Oprah, Larry King, Letterman, and more, all while selling over 4 million copies of his books. Now, at 81, he is more passionate than ever about sharing his expertise and helping Americans secure their financial futures.Why Lesko Help?● Affordable: For just $20 a month, members get unlimited personal help applying for every government grant they’re eligible for.● Proven Success: Lesko’s methods have been tried and tested for decades, with millions benefiting from his knowledge.● Real Community: The 15,000+ members not only help each other but work hand-in-hand with Lesko to claim the benefits they deserve.Whether you’re interested in government-backed business funding, reducing debt, or finding hidden programs that provide free legal aid, Lesko Help is the one-stop shop for navigating the world of government benefits.For more information or to schedule an interview, contact me.About Matthew LeskoMatthew Lesko is a government money and benefits expert who has dedicated his career to educating the public about the resources available to them. Known for his eccentric personality and colorful suits, Lesko has written numerous books, appeared on national television, and now leads Lesko Help, a thriving online community.For more information, visit:** SEE Vice Magazine Video Profile https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utiIdR-XVJg *** SEE Lesko's Tedx Talk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Ohfn9mLtR4 ***Lesko Podcast: Guest ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAIKFdqbDb0 Also see YouTube.com/matthewlesko

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.