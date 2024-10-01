NILENT and GoFundMe Join Forces to Empower Athletes Making a Difference in Their Communities

Educational Partnership Creates an Opportunity for Athletes to Utilize NIL for Social Good

This partnership with GoFundMe is the perfect opportunity to show athletes the power and influence they wield to leverage their social media platforms for the benefit of others.” — Steven Simmons, Co-Founder, COO NILENT

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NILENT, the leading education platform for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), has announced a groundbreaking partnership with GoFundMe, the trusted leader in online community-powered fundraising. This collaboration will provide high school and college athletes with a unique opportunity to use their social media platforms for philanthropic endeavors, leveraging their loyal following and meaningful network to make a positive impact in their communities.

NILENT and GoFundMe recognize that the newfound opportunities NIL has created can be used for a greater purpose. Through this partnership, athletes will have the chance to create and promote fundraising campaigns for charitable causes, including supporting underprivileged athletes and underfunded athletic programs.

"Our education platform teaches athletes the importance of utilizing the networking benefits of social media. We are excited to partner with GoFundMe to empower athletes to use their NIL for social good," enthused Steven Simmons, Co-Founder and COO of NILENT. "Athletes have a unique platform and influence, and we believe it is important for them to give back to their communities. This partnership will allow them to do just that, while also showcasing their philanthropic efforts to their fans and followers."

"NILENT and GoFundMe's partnership unlocks incredible potential at the intersection of athletics and philanthropy, enabling athletes to leverage their platforms for profound social impact, " said Amanda Brown Lierman, Senior Director for Policy and Engagement at GoFundMe. "As the NIL landscape continues to evolve, this partnership sets a positive example for athletes to make a meaningful impact beyond the field or court. Together, NILENT and GoFundMe are paving the way for a new era of philanthropy in the world of high school and college athletics."

About NILENT:

NILENT is the only gamified NIL education platform that rewards athletes for learning. The four educational pillars: financial literacy, mental health well-being, social media savvy / brand building, and career transition are taught by a representational array of professional athletes, entrepreneurs, and industry experts.

For more information, please visit www.NILENT.org

About GoFundMe:

GoFundMe is a community-powered fundraising platform dedicated to helping people help each other. Founded in 2010, GoFundMe combines storytelling and fundraising to make it easy for people to ask for help, connect with supporters, and reach their goals. GoFundMe empowers individuals to make a meaningful difference for the causes and communities that matter most to them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.