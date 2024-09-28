4 Northeast Tennessee State Parks Closed Due to Weather

Four Tennessee State Parks located in northeast Tennessee are currently closed due to inclement weather: Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton, Roan Mountain State Park in Roan Mountain, Rocky Fork State Park in Flag Pond, and David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone. We ask that visitors please avoid entering park property at this time.
