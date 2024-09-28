Billouin, Serrières Complete the Three-Peat at the 2024 XTERRA World Championship

Arthur Serrières (FRA) Solenne Billouin (FRA)

MOLVENO, TRENTINO, ITALY, September 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 28th XTERRA World Championship concluded on September 28, bringing together over 1,000 of the world's best off-road triathletes from more than 50 countries in Molveno, Italy. Arthur Serrières (FRA) and Solenne Billouin (FRA) each secured their third consecutive World Championship titles, placing them among the greats in XTERRA history.Set beneath the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Brenta Dolomites, the race began with a chilly start—10°C air temperature and 14°C water temperature in Lake Molveno. As the competition kicked off, the sun emerged, warming the atmosphere for the packed crowd of cheering fans and thousands of livestream viewers worldwide.Global ExpansionThis was the third consecutive year in Italy for off-road triathlon’s great day of racing, continuing the growth of the sport beyond its origins in Maui, Hawaii, dating back to 1996. Saturday's World Championship awarded Elite off-road triathletes a total prize purse of €100,000. An additional €100,000 was distributed as part of the second annual XTERRA World Cup with Billouin and Felix Forissier (FRA) topping the overall leaderboard. The finale in Italy capped off a competitive series that spanned diverse terrains worldwide, including stops in Taiwan, Greece, the USA, Belgium, Canada, and the Czech Republic.XTERRA has evolved into a global phenomenon, with this year's championship featuring qualified competitors from 52 countries. France led with the largest contingent, showing a 28% increase from 2023, while the host nation Italy saw a 60% growth. Notable increased participation also came from Brazil, Belgium, and Colombia. With new countries joining including Latvia, Tunisia, Kuwait, Norway, Guatemala, China, and Malaysia the 2024 XTERRA World Championship added another unforgettable chapter to the sport's ongoing rise.Course DescriptionSwim (0.75K): The race began with a single 750-meter swim in Lake Molveno after the Italian Triathlon Federation (FITRI) shortened the course from the planned 1.5K due to 14°C water and 10°C air temperatures, adhering to official regulations. Athletes navigated the crystal-clear waters of Lake Molveno, acclaimed as the 'Most Beautiful Lake in Italy' by Legambiente and the Italian Touring Club.Bike (32K): A demanding 32K mountain bike course composed of two 16K loops. A flat 3K ride along the lakeshore transitioned into challenging climbs on mixed gravel and rocky trails made more arduous with recent rainfall making traction difficult to come by. Riders reached the highest point within the first 10K, facing a total elevation gain of 1,034 meters per loop. The descent blended smooth paths with technical sections featuring roots and rocks, concluding by passing through the race village, where wooden ramps and berms served as the final obstacles.Run (10K): The race concluded with a 10K trail run, reversed in direction from previous years. Athletes completed two 5K laps, starting on a wide fire road before entering technical single tracks with steep ascents and descents, totaling an elevation gain of 288 meters. The course reconnected with the beach of Lake Molveno, where competitors looped back for the second lap or headed straight to the finish line to vie for the 2024 XTERRA World Championship title.Elite Men’s Race RecapIn the men's race, Jens Roth (DEU) led the 750-meter swim with a time of 11:24, closely followed by Keller Norland (USA) at 11:32 and Jules Dumas (FRA) at 11:41. A tight chase pack included Federico Spinazzè (ITA) in fourth at 11:42, while Felix Forissier (FRA) and Arthur Serrières (FRA) exited the water at 11:44. Sullivan Middaugh (USA) emerged in tenth place, 24 seconds behind Roth. Notably, Jens Emil Sloth Nielsen (DNK), a strong contender, exited the swim in 26th position at 12:51, putting him 1 minute and 27 seconds behind the leader.The bike segment significantly reshaped the competition. Forissier surged into the lead, closely pursued by Serrières, just seven seconds behind. Sloth Nielsen climbed impressively to third, overtaking 23 competitors and trailing Forissier by 1 minute and 17 seconds. Unfortunately, Sebastien Neef (GER) crashed past the 7K mark, ending his race, while Sullivan Middaugh also had a fall but continued. By the end of the bike leg, Forissier led with a total time of 1:46:38, with Serrières 19 seconds behind at 1:46:57, and Sloth Nielsen in third at 1:48:29.During the 10K trail run, Serrières showcased exceptional running power, overtaking Forissier early and steadily increasing his lead. He crossed the finish line in 2:25:33, securing his third consecutive XTERRA World Championship title—the first man to achieve this feat. Forissier finished second at 2:26:49, 1 minute and 16 seconds behind, while Sloth Nielsen maintained third, completing the race in 2:30:11, 4 minutes and 38 seconds off the lead.Top 10 Men's Full Distance Results1. Arthur Serrières (FRA) - 2:26:312. Felix Forissier (FRA) - 2:27:453. Jens Emil Sloth Nielsen (DNK) - 2:31:064. Maxim Chané (FRA) - 2:34:445. Josiah Middaugh (USA) - 2:36:486. Sébastien Carabin (BEL) - 2:37:407. Sullivan Middaugh (USA) - 2:38:478. Baptiste Fordoxcel (FRA) - 2:40:019. Jules Dumas (FRA) - 2:41:3110. Richard Murray (NLD) - 2:43:16Quotes from Top 3 Men1. Arthur Serrières (FRA):"The race was spectacular. The swim wasn’t great, but I came out where I needed to be. The bike was a tough battle with Felix; he’s incredibly strong, and I had to suffer a lot to keep up. On the run, I knew I had a little gap and still had some energy left. I caught Felix quickly and pushed hard to drop him. After that, it was all about staying focused, running fast, and being smart. It's a pleasure to race here—three in a row. Hopefully, there's a chance next year for four, but I think Felix deserves to have a title."2. Felix Forissier (FRA):"The swim wasn’t great for me; I wanted to be at the front, but I wasn’t. The bike was okay—I tried to push Arthur to the limit on the climbs and downhills, but he’s just incredible on the run, and I couldn’t keep up. On the first big climb of the run, I tried to stay with him, but it was too difficult; he kept pushing, and soon I was 10, 20 meters behind, and after that, the gap just closed. I’m pretty happy to win the World Cup Series—it was my first objective of the season—and I'm really happy about it. But I'm a bit disappointed because I came here to win the World Championship. That’s the game, though; Arthur was stronger today."3. Jens Emil Sloth Nielsen (DNK):"It was a hectic start, and I’m not great at getting off the line quickly. Navigating around the buoys was chaotic, and I couldn’t hold my position. I made up some ground after the swim and pushed hard on the first bike loop, but the leaders were still 20 seconds ahead and very fast on the downhills. I gave everything I had, promising myself I’d go as hard as possible until the end. I didn't come for third place; I don't know what to do other than to get back to the drawing board. It's been an amazing season—I managed to stay healthy and do good in each race—but I have to step up my game, and I want to start winning."Elite Women’s Race RecapIn the women's race, former four-time Olympian Rachel Klamer (NLD) led the swim, exiting the 750-meter course first. However, the bike segment brought significant changes. Solenne Billouin (FRA), the reigning two-time champion, displayed exceptional biking skills to overtake her competitors and seize the lead by the end of the first bike loop, establishing a 30-second advantage over Loanne Duvoisin (CHE). Sandra Mairhofer (ITA) advanced to third place, while Alizée Paties (FRA) moved from eighth to fourth. Duvoisin experienced two spills during the bike leg, causing her to slip in position. Despite these challenges, Billouin continued to extend her lead throughout the bike segment.Entering the run, Billouin maintained her lead and demonstrated exceptional endurance, ultimately crossing the finish line to secure her third consecutive XTERRA World Championship title. Mairhofer put forth a strong effort to finish second, approximately one minute and fifty-one seconds behind Billouin. Duvoisin impressed by moving up to third place during the run, finishing two minutes and thirty-two seconds after the leader. Paties slipped to fourth as she couldn't maintain her pace on the run. The race concluded with Billouin solidifying her dominance in the sport and joining the historic ranks of XTERRA's all-time greatest Elite athletes.Top 10 Women's Full Distance Results1. Solenne Billouin (FRA) - 2:55:422. Sandra Mairhofer (ITA) - 2:57:343. Loanne Duvoisin (SUI) - 2:58:144. Alizée Paties (FRA) - 3:00:155. Aneta Grabmüller (CZE) - 3:08:066. Anna Zehnder (SUI) - 3:11:067. Marta Menditto (ITA) - 3:13:198. Emma Ducreux (FRA) - 3:14:189. Rachel Klamer (NED) - 3:15:4210. Romy Spoelder (NED) - 3:16:17Quotes from Top 3 Women1. Solenne Billouin (FRA):"I couldn't calm my breath during the swim; the cold temperature had my heart rate high. At the end, in transition, I was with the women I needed to be with to win the race. On the bike, I got dropped at the start by Sandra (Mairhofer) and Loanne (Duvoisin)—they were pushing really hard—but I stuck to my plan, checking my watts and stayed consistent, especially in the technical parts. On the run, I knew I was good. I was alone but had to believe in myself, and I did. We've worked a lot on the mental aspect with my coach. Three times consecutive and 2024 Double Champ—it's why it's very emotional for me, and I'm very happy."2. Sandra Mairhofer (ITA):"The 750-meter swim was good. The bike was tricky with all the mud and wet roots—it was challenging to stay on the bike, but I liked the conditions. I passed Solenne (Billouin) in the beginning, but she caught up. I made some mistakes on the uphill but stayed ahead on the technical parts with mud and roots. The run was tough; I knew there were strong runners behind me, so I had to push really hard. I managed to find the energy somewhere. It was awesome—I'm really happy with my performance. It was a real battle and really fun. It's awesome to have the World Championship here in Italy; a lot of people cheered me on."3. Loanne Duvoisin (CHE):"It was definitely a tough day, but I'm really proud of my race. The swim was cold, and I'm not good with cold water, so my muscles became tight. If it were warmer, I would've preferred a longer swim, but the shorter swim was better for me today. On the bike, I crashed a lot of times on the muddy sections and lost time. The first crash wasn't too bad, but the second one on the downhill cost me more—I think I lost two or three minutes. I struggled on the bike but tried to push more on the second loop of the run. My legs were really suffering, but I really tried my best to catch Alizée Paties. For this kind of race, you really need a good technical level."Global ChampionsAge Group Champions from around the world were also celebrated by the XTERRA Community, their friends, and family, with flags from 52 nations flowing through the race village. These athletes, having qualified from XTERRA events across the globe, deserved their moment of glory. Among those crowned World Champions were Linda Detering (RSA F25-29), Julika Pahl (NAM F30-34), Carole Perrot (CHE F45-49), Emile Billaut (FRA M20-24), Matthias Allegaert (BEL M35-39), along with Petr Cmunt (CZE M25-29), who also achieved a three-peat of World Championship titles this year. Each athlete showcased their grit and determination, earning their place on the global stage.The 2024 XTERRA World Championship was organized with a high commitment to environmental preservation, ensuring that Molveno’s natural beauty remained intact while hosting a large-scale international event. The four-day festival featured an opening ceremony, an awards dinner, and an afterparty. Participants and spectators enjoyed a variety of activities, including swim, bike, and run clinics, yoga sessions, live music, DJ sets, and, of course, the thrilling races where athletes aimed to earn or defend their age group titles, vying for the coveted title of XTERRA World Champion.How To Replay The 2024 XTERRA World ChampionshipStreams continue to be available on XTERRA’s YouTube channel. The action could also be replayed at any time. Watch the Short Track Race that aired on September 26. For the 2024 XTERRA World Championship Race on September 28 the replay is also available. Be sure to tune into XTERRA’s Instagram (@xterraplanet) for highlights and reels.Make sure to tune into the inaugural XTERRA Youth World Championship which will air live on September 29 at 9:20am (GMT +2) for Youth A and 11:20am (GMT +2) for Youth B & Junior divisions to crown the next generation of Champions for the future of off-road triathlon to keep going strong.About XTERRAXTERRA is a global lifestyle brand that champions the outdoor enthusiast in their pursuit of relentless adventure. From pioneering the sport of cross-triathlon in 1996, XTERRA has grown to become a leading brand in off-road adventure through the XTERRA World Tour, XTERRA Trail Run World Series and the XTERRA World Cup, connecting an eco-aware community of worldwide explorers that seek to protect the places where they play. For more information, visit xterraplanet.com.High-resolution images for publication and social media use here. (Photo credit: XTERRA, @xterraplanet)

