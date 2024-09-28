Prime Minister Robert Golob: "Standing for peace cannot be in the form of hatred"

SLOVENIA, September 28 - In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Golob stressed that in order to ensure peace in the region, tangible and bold steps must be made to protect the two-state solution. This is not an empty slogan. We need courage from leaders in the region and from the Security Council to change the trajectory we are on. The facts on the ground are making the prospects for a two-state solution almost non-existent.

Many have stepped up their efforts to ensure humanitarian assistance and made contributions to different organisations providing glimpses of humanity to the people in Gaza, including UNRWA.

"But humanitarian efforts alone are not enough. We need concrete political moves," he said. "We must work together. The Security Council has adopted numerous resolutions on this conflict, including four on this war. The ICJ has been clear in its provisional measures and its latest advisory opinion," said the Prime Minister.

He reiterated that there should be no double standards and discrimination. "If even only one of us is not protected by international law, then none of us can really rely on it. We must act to prevent peace in the region from slipping away."

"Standing for peace cannot be in the form of hatred, escalation, provocation, occupation or terrorism. Standing for peace is through the normalisation of ties, negotiation in good faith, equality and respect for international law," stressed the Prime Minister. He concluded by announcing Slovenia's intention to start consultations on a possible new humanitarian resolution on Palestine.