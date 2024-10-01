UK’s Leading Transgender-Owned Ethical Beauty Brand LZRD LASH Unveils Rebrand

LZRD LASH Logo LZRD LASH Vegan & Cruelty-Free Zii Lizard Founder LZRD LASH

LZRD LASH Rebrands, Bringing Vegan & Cruelty-Free Lashes to All-Genders.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LZRD LASH Rebrands, Bringing Vegan & Cruelty-Free Lashes to All-Genders.LZRD LASH, formerly known as Lizard Beauty, is excited to announce its brand re-launch, symbolizing a fresh chapter of ethical beauty intertwined with a story of personal transformation. The rebranding effort epitomises a vibrant celebration of sustainability and style, echoing the remarkable journey of Zii Lizard, the Transgender woman founder of LZRD LASH.Zii Lizard, a transgender woman, weaves her inspirational transformational tale into the essence of LZRD LASH's rebirth. Hailing from Thailand, Zii ventured to Belfast, Ireland at the age of 14, having spent her early formative years separated from her family and parents, stepping into a world where a foreign language enveloped her as she grappled with the realisation of her true self. Despite the linguistic barriers and the internal struggle of identity, Zii courageously navigated her path over the next years, gradually transitioning into the woman she was meant to be - a transformation mirroring the evolution of LZRD LASH. It was in London that Zii found her true essence and LZRD LASH was born, emerging as a beacon of ethical beauty that encapsulates the spirit of celebration and authenticity.YOUR BEAUTY STORY BEGINS HERE"We are thrilled to introduce LZRD LASH - a symbol of our commitment to ethical beauty and personal transformation," Zii Lizard shared. "Just as I have embraced my authentic self, LZRD LASH embodies the essence of joy, celebration, and acceptance, inviting individuals to enhance their beauty in a way that aligns with their values. Your Beauty Story Begins Here."LZRD LASH provides consumers with an ethical choice for their beauty ‘dream state’, symbolising a transformative journey that consumers can take similar to Zii’s own journey – you choose who you want to become.Sustainability focussed LZRD LASH is now Independently Certified with Conscious Bunny: Authenticity Meets Ethics.LZRD LASH proudly holds certification from Conscious Bunny, a stamp of approval that resonates deeply with the brand's ethos. Zii, the visionary behind LZRD LASH, emphasizes the significance of this certification:"LZRD LASH is more than just another vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand; they are a symbol of authenticity in an industry where a staggering 60-70% of false lashes in the global market fall short of being truly vegan. While terms like 'clean', 'vegan', and 'cruelty-free' have surged in popularity within the natural beauty sphere, their definitions often remain ambiguous, leaving room for brands to create their own unverified standards."She further elaborates, "Creating an ethical beauty brand demands conscientious decision-making. It's about making eco-conscious and sustainable choices in every aspect, from packaging design to supply chain operations. In a landscape where ‘cleanwashing’ runs rampant, certifications like Conscious Bunny hold immense value. They provide a stringent framework, shaped over years of collaboration with industry experts, offering customers a reassuring beacon of credibility in a complex market."The certification from Conscious Bunny not only validates LZRD LASH's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices but also reinforces the brand's dedication to transparency and integrity in an industry that is constantly evolving.LZRD LASH is an all-gender vegan and cruelty-free false eyelashes brand founded by the iconic transgender woman model Zii Lizard. The brand offers a diverse range of products, including vegan false eyelashes, lash extensions, and collections such as Natural, Wispy, Glam, Dramatic, Wedding, Russian, Deep Curls, Half Lashes. LZRD LASH products are vegan, cruelty-free, and the packaging is recyclable and sustainable.About Zii Lizard:Zii Lizard is a dynamic model, entrepreneur, and influential figure in the industry. Her impressive portfolio includes modelling for renowned brands such as Fitsy.London, an international sports brand, and FJewelerry, a UK-based jewellery brand. In addition to her success on the runway and artistic modelling ventures, Zii is also a savvy businesswoman and entrepreneur. She is the visionary founder of LZRD LASH, a brand offering a diverse range of vegan and cruelty-free false eyelashes and accessories. Since its inception two years ago, LZRD LASH has made a significant mark in the UK beauty scene and is quickly gaining global recognition as the premier transgender-owned lash brand in the UK.For more information about LZRD LASH, interview opportunities, video, images and samples please contact:1. Zii Lizard Contact@lzrdlash.com2. Visit www.lzrdlash.com

