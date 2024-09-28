Cobb County, GA (September 28, 2024) – At the request of the Cobb County Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Cobb County, Georgia. One man died in the incident. Two officers were shot and injured.

The preliminary information indicates on Friday, September 27, 2024, at about 11:45 p.m., Smyrna Police Department officers responded to Adventure Outdoors, 2500 S. Cobb Drive, in reference to a burglary in progress. When officers arrived on scene, they were met by an employee who indicated someone was inside the business. Smyrna officers made contact with a man and asked him to come outside. Once outside, officers attempted to place the man into custody. The man got away from officers and began firing a rifle that was slung around his neck, hitting two Smyrna officers in the leg.

Three Cobb County police officers had arrived on scene just prior to the shooting. The Cobb County officers fired their duty weapons, killing the man. The two injured Smyrna officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cobb County PD SWAT was called to clear the business of any other occupants. The identity of the man killed is not known at this time.

The man will be taken to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Cobb District Attorney’s Office for review.