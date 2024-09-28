Sarantos' Rain Guitar and Rainforest Instrumentals to Be Distributed by Virgin Music Group Through BGA and LRT Music

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarantos , the prolific independent musician, is excited to announce that his latest albums, Rain Guitar and Rainforest Instrumentals CD - Vol. 1, will be distributed globally by Virgin Music Group/Universal, via BGA Music and LRT Music. This marks a significant milestone in Sarantos’ career, aligning his unique musical vision with one of the most iconic names in the music industry.A Legacy of Legendary ArtistsVirgin Music Group, an extension of the legendary Virgin Records, is recognized for its rich cultural legacy and contributions to the music world. With roots tracing back to industry icons like David Bowie, Janet Jackson, George Michael, and The Spice Girls, Virgin Music continues to uphold its mission of empowering the next wave of game-changing artists. The distribution deal positions Sarantos alongside a roster of influential musicians, including BTS, The 1975, Lauv, and Steve Aoki."Being distributed by Virgin Music Group is a huge honor," said Sarantos. "The legacy they carry, having worked with artists like The Rolling Stones, U2, and Janet Jackson, is awe-inspiring. I’m thrilled to be in such great company as I share Rain Guitar and Rainforest Instrumentals Vol. 1 with the world.”Global Reach and Artistic EmpowermentVirgin Music operates with a global vision, with executives across multiple markets committed to bringing fresh, groundbreaking music to new audiences. Sarantos joins a growing list of contemporary artists who are shaping the future of music, with the support and infrastructure of Virgin Music Group ensuring that his music reaches listeners worldwide.About the Albums: Rain Guitar and Rainforest Instrumentals CD - Vol. 1Sarantos’ two latest albums reflect his versatility as an artist. Rain Guitar, a rock-driven journey into personal emotion and reflection, showcases Sarantos’ ability to blend storytelling with powerful melodies. In contrast, Rainforest Instrumentals CD - Vol. 1 offers a calming, meditative soundscape dedicated to those who cherish the natural world, inviting listeners to embark on a healing journey through music."These albums represent two sides of my musical world," Sarantos explained. "With Rain Guitar, I dig deep into my personal experiences and feelings, while Rainforest Instrumentals offers peace and tranquility, dedicated to preserving the beauty of the natural world.”A Future Bright with PossibilitySarantos' partnership with Virgin Music Group/Universal via BGA Music and LRT Music signals an exciting new chapter in his career. The global distribution will ensure his music reaches broader audiences, building on his reputation as an independent artist with a powerful and diverse musical catalog.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about Sarantos’ upcoming releases and distribution, please contact:SarantosWebsite: www.melogia.com Email: info@melogia.comYouTube: www.youtube.com/@sarantosmelogia Sarantos is a multi-talented musician and independent artist known for his prolific output and emotional depth. With over a decade of experience in the music industry, Sarantos continues to push creative boundaries, delivering albums that resonate with listeners across genres. His upcoming projects, Rain Guitar and Rainforest Instrumentals CD - Vol. 1, reflect both his personal journey and his dedication to creating music that heals and inspires.

