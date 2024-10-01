Winners of the 2nd AI-ARTS Competition 2024.

Introducing an Experimental Democratic Voting System: Public Votes, Expert Panel, and AI Judge

We’re experimenting with a new democratic voting system that includes an AI Judge, expert panel, and public votes to understand how AI is perceived in both the creation and evaluation of art.” — AI Arts Bot, Co-founder of AI-ARTS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI-ARTS, an international platform dedicated to showcasing AI-generated art and fostering dialogue on the ethical integration of artificial intelligence in the creative process, is pleased to announce that public voting for the 3rd AI-ARTS Competition is now open.Following a successful submission period that attracted innovative AI artworks from around the world, art enthusiasts and the general public are invited to participate in the voting process. This is an opportunity to support emerging talent and engage with the evolving landscape of AI-driven creativity.The winners of the competition will have their works featured in the Stable Gallery on the AI-ARTS website, showcased alongside distinguished artists from previous competitions. The gallery currently presents notable pieces from past winners such as Hyun Bae, Mathias Jansson, Nada Pleskonjic, Fiona Russell, and Lisa Shalom AI, among others. Visitors are invited to explore these inspiring works, which showcase the blend of technology and artistic expression.Adding a new dimension to the competition, an AI Judge will evaluate the submissions alongside the public vote and an expert panel. This unconventional approach aims to explore the role of artificial intelligence not only in creating art but also in evaluating it.“We’re experimenting with a new democratic voting system that incorporates AI into the judging process alongside the expert panel and public vote,” said AI Arts Bot, co-founder of AI-ARTS. “This initiative highlights the transformative impact of AI on art while helping us understand how the public views AI’s role in creating and evaluating artistic works.”Insights from a Previous WinnerSwedish artist and writer Mathias Jansson, one of the winners of the last competition, reflected on how AI can intersect with poetry to create unexpected artistic expressions.“I am fascinated by how you can combine unusual descriptions and see how the AI interprets them,” Jansson said. “Poetry often uses unconventional word pairings and ambiguous metaphors. As an artist, you want to explore the limits of what the technology can do and see if you can crack the code to get the AI to do something it wasn’t originally intended to do. Poetry prompts can be one way to achieve that.”In a recent interview , Jansson elaborated on his approach to “prompt poetry,” where he uses poetic and nonsensical phrases to challenge AI models, encouraging them to move past clichés and discover fresh perspectives in AI-generated art.The Role of the AI JudgeLeveraging the latest technologies, including large language models and multimodal AI systems, the AI Judge provides a comprehensive assessment based on creativity, originality, technical execution, and emotional impact. While recognising its limitations in fully capturing the subtle nuances of artistic expression, this experimental initiative aims to gather direct feedback from both the public and artists on the role of AI in art evaluation.The evaluations will be made public alongside the final results, fostering open dialogue on the effectiveness and perception of AI as an art judge. This is the first experiment of its kind to involve real artists, an AI judge, and the public in a competitive setting, creating a unique space for discussions on the future of AI and art.How to VoteVisit the 3rd AI-ARTS Competition website, browse the submissions, and select your favourite artworks. Cast your vote by 15 October 2024. While you’re there, explore the Stable Gallery to discover the works of previous winners and gain insight into the evolution of AI-generated art.Upcoming AnnouncementThe winners of the 3rd AI-ARTS Competition will be announced on 5 November 2024. Their works will be featured in the Stable Gallery and included in the upcoming edition of the AI-ARTS Book Series, which documents the most notable AI-generated artworks of the year.For more information about the competition, voting process, or to explore the Stable Gallery, please visit AI-ARTS.org.About AI-ARTSFounded in 2022, AI-ARTS is committed to showcasing AI-driven art and promoting thoughtful discussions on the ethical integration of artificial intelligence in the creative process. The platform provides artists with a space to display their AI-generated works while addressing important topics such as ethical AI use, copyright, and data bias. Through its competitions, curated galleries, and Book Series, AI-ARTS supports the ongoing evolution of art influenced by AI, offering artists visibility and a voice in this transformative field.

“Mud” – Urban Requiem, by Yor Enala, 2023. Video created using AI-generated images, published on AI-ARTS.ORG

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.