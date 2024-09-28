Solomon Islands reaffirms its supports for the implementation of the United Nations Fourth Decade for the eradication of colonialism.

Head of delegation to this year’s United Nations General Assembly and Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka affirmed while presenting Solomon Islands National Statement at the 79th United Nations General Assembly today.

“Colonialism has no place in this day and age”, Minister Agovaka punctuated.

The UN Fourth Decade for the eradication of colonialism has the support of Solomon Islands.

He adds, Solomon Islands also recognize the inalienable right of self-determination of all Non-Self Governing and Trust Territories including New Caledonia and French Polynesia to choose their political future within Chapter 11 of the UN Charter and General Assembly Resolution 1514(15).

Minister Agovaka further expressed, the recent brutal violence in New Caledonia calls for a new political solution within the spirit of 1998 Noumea Accord.

“We call on the UN to do more to calm and stabilize the situation in New Caledonia [Kanaky]”.

Solomon Islands welcome the constructive discussion between France and the New Caledonia government to facilitate a Pacific Islands Forum Fact Finding Mission to New Caledonia.

The Minister adds, in response to the discharge of treated radio- active contaminated water into the ocean by Japan, the lack of national and regional scientific knowledge on understanding the intergenerational impact and the transboundary nature of the discharge continues to cause uneasiness and anxiety.

He appealed to the UN specialized agencies including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to continue to build bridges of trust with states and support states capacity to read and understand IAEA’s report as well as monitor the discharge of the treated radio-active contaminated water into the ocean.

“Our concern is connected to the sad history of our region being used to test, store and dump nuclear weapons and wastes”, emphasized the Minister.

