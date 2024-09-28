Foreign Minister Agovaka delivers National Statement- UN General Assembly

Head of Solomon Islands delegation to the 79th United Nations General Assembly and Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Honourable Peter Shanel Agovaka delivered Solomon Islands National Statement to the United Nations General Assembly Friday evening (New York time).

Foreign Minister Agovaka said, this year’s theme: “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations”, calls for global solidarity and collective actions for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and humanity- present and future generations.

The Minister said, the growing economic inequality between states, pronouncement of climate emergencies around the world, poverty, hunger, disease, social injustices and racism, hegemonic interests, militarization and nuclear posturing is dividing the world and creating tensions and fear.

“The rich and powerful are spending some two point four trillion dollars on arms that should be invested in the 2030 Agenda and fighting the biggest enemy of humanity, which is climate change”.

He adds, protecting the health of the planet must be our united solemn duty. Everyone must account for their actions and secure the future of our people by unlocking the opportunities of prosperity and plant seeds of peace….. “in this connection, we call for the reform of the Bretton Woods Institution to ensure it is fair, democratic and represents the rise of the global south including the multidimensional and complex challenges facing the Small Islands Developing States”.

Minister Agovaka also call on global and regional financial institutions to scale up grant support for Small Islands Developing States.

Solomon Islands re-echo its call for the establishment of a SIDS permanent seat in decision making within the international financial architecture to ensure inclusivity in the spirit of leaving no one behind.

Solomon Islands also registered its appreciation for its election into the Executive board of the UNDP, UNFPA and UNOPS this year.

The Foreign Minister further expressed the need for an enhanced UN country presence in Solomon Islands…. “In last forty-six (46) years, the UN conducted its relations with Solomon Islands from a distance”.

On diplomatic relations, the Minister said, as a testimony of its foreign policy of “friends to all, enemy to none” Solomon Islands formalised diplomatic relations with the Republic of Rwanda and Colombia this week. Solomon Islands uphold the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all 133 countries it formalized relationship with…. “including the respect for the one China Principle in the case of the People’s Republic of China”.

He revealed, Solomon Islands aspires to be a candidate for the regional seat of the Security Council in 2032.

Minister Agovaka also reiterates Solomon Islands long-standing position on the Palestine conflict and support the global push for a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine living side by side with secured borders in a just, permanent and complete peace.

