Governor Newsom issues legislative update 9.27.24

News What you need to know: Today, Governor Gavin Newsom signed three bills establishing three new state symbols: the Dungeness crab as the state crustacean, the banana slug as the state slug, and the black abalone as the state seashell. Sacramento, California –...

