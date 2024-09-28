Apply to GU: Letter from the Director

To all students who have applied or who are considering applying to Gonzaga University, I would like to take a moment to wish you a happy start to your school year. As my youngest child starts Kindergarten this year, I’m reminded of something Christopher Robin said to Winnie the Pooh, “You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” Please choose to believe in yourself. Believe in the goodness of who you are and your ability to make a positive difference in the lives of others. Sometimes it’s easy to get so caught up in self-improvement and in preparing for the future that it’s easy to miss how impressive you are right now, and you are impressive.

I am fortunate to see how impressive you are as I read applications for admission to Gonzaga. Gonzaga’s Office of Admission has the privilege of reading thousands of applications each year. We take care with each application, taking time to review your classes, grades and grade trends, writing, activities, involvement, character, and optional test scores. We see your triumphs, stand with you in your challenges, and cheer you on as you try your best. You are impressive, and we are so grateful for you. We can’t wait to read your application and learn more about you and your accomplishments.

We believe in you and want you to apply to Gonzaga. For those of you who have not yet applied, you can apply to Gonzaga using the Common Application. The information that you include on your application and submit in the form of transcripts, letters of recommendation, and optional test scores will be used to determine both admission and scholarship consideration for most of Gonzaga’s incoming student scholarships. Applicants that apply by the Early Action Deadline (November 15) will receive decisions by the end of December. Those that apply by the Regular Decision Deadline (February 1) will receive decisions by early March. As a reminder, students interested in Gonzaga's Nursing Program must apply by Nov. 15 to be considered for the program.

As you look to the future, please remember that you are valued by Gonzaga University right now. Have a strong start to your fall term. Believe in yourself. Please contact any of us in the Office of Admission if you have any questions or concerns – we’re always around to lend a hand!

Cheering you on,

Stephen P. Keller, EdD

Senior Director of Undergraduate Admission

Gonzaga University