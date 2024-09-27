Summary of results from chronic wasting disease surveillance hunt in Unit 1

The two additional positive detections were found in deer that were harvested within less than one-mile of the original CWD detection. The geographic distribution of samples received from deer harvested during the surveillance hunt was expansive, covering all portions of the hunt boundary. The close proximity of these two subsequent detections to the original is good news. It suggests that Fish and Game detected the disease early and that it is not widespread at this time.

The surveillance hunt, in combination with private land disease management kill authorizations, yielded a total of 172 samples that were submitted for CWD testing. Although 172 is short of the goal of 200 samples, Fish and Game is confident the resulting prevalence estimate will carry the reliability and precision necessary to inform management decisions by the Commission. Disease prevalence will be calculated and released once results from the remaining 11 samples are back from the lab.

Fish and Game recognizes there are likely many new questions about the test results and potential paths forward. As such, there will be another Community Chat meeting on Oct. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the U.S. Forest Service Bonners Ferry Ranger District Office. As in past meetings, Fish and Game staff will be there to share updates, answer questions and hear feedback from the local public.