FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Support Vermont Communities after Severe Storms and Flooding on July 29-31, 2024

Williston, Vt. – Vermonters affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from July 29-31, 2024, may be eligible to receive FEMA Individual Assistance.

If you reside in the counties of Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans and were affected by the severe weather, you should apply as soon as possible.

FEMA may be able to help with temporary housing, home repairs, privately-owned roads and bridges, and other disaster-related needs – and the faster you apply, the sooner you can get aid.

There are four ways to apply:

To watch a video about how to apply, featuring American Sign Language, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance (youtube.com).

Please keep in mind that the July 29-31, 2024 severe storms and flooding is separate from the July 9-11, 2024 severe storms and flooding.

For the latest information visit 4826 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA on X at https://x.com/femaregion1 and at facebook.com/fema.