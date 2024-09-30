Keynote Speaker Dr. Nick Bontis Inspires at the Royal LePage National Sales Conference in Calgary

Dr. Nick Bontis: world-renowned keynote speaker - www.NickBontis.com

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nick Bontis , a Canadian academic and globally recognized expert in knowledge worker productivity and leadership, captivated the audience as a keynote speaker at the Royal LePage National Sales Conference held in Calgary, Alberta on September 26, 2024. The event brought together over 1,200 real estate professionals from across Canada to exchange industry insights, discuss emerging trends, and gain invaluable guidance from leading voices in the field. Dr. Bontis’ 50-minute speech left a lasting impact on attendees, highlighting actionable strategies to navigate the complexities of today’s dynamic real estate environment. During his keynote presentation , Dr. Bontis explored several core themes aimed at empowering real estate professionals to adapt and succeed:1. Embracing Digital Transformation: Dr. Bontis underscored the importance of embracing technology to enhance client relationships and improve operational efficiency. He discussed how artificial intelligence, big data, and automation are reshaping the real estate landscape and offered practical advice on how to integrate these tools into day-to-day operations. One pearl of wisdom he shared was leveraging ChatGPT and other AI tools to easily translate marketing materials inro various languages to appeal to new immigrants in Canada.2. Cultivating a High-Performance Mindset: Drawing from his extensive academic research in knowledge worker productivity, Dr. Bontis emphasized the need for professionals to cultivate a high-performance mindset. He introduced techniques such as mental resilience training, goal-setting, and effective stress management to maintain peak performance under pressure. He also reminded attendees to make sure to turn off their smartphones and disengage from constant connectivity to maintain work-life balance.3. Leveraging Market Intelligence: In an industry heavily influenced by market trends and economic shifts, Dr. Bontis advised attendees on how to leverage market intelligence to anticipate changes and make data-driven decisions. He highlighted the importance of continuous learning and staying ahead of the curve to provide clients with the most up-to-date insights and guidance.4. Building a Client-Centric Culture: Dr. Bontis shared strategies for creating a client-centric culture within brokerage firms, focusing on personalized service and building long-term relationships. He argued that success in real estate is increasingly dependent on an agent’s ability to understand and anticipate client needs in an era where expectations are higher than ever before.Dr. Bontis’ keynote resonated strongly with the audience, particularly his views on the future of real estate. He projected that while technology will continue to disrupt traditional practices, the essence of the industry will remain centered on human relationships and personalized service. He also addressed the growing demand for sustainability and environmental responsibility in real estate, encouraging agents to be proactive in discussing green certifications and energy-efficient solutions with their clients.“The real estate industry is at a crossroads. Those who can seamlessly blend technology with the timeless principles of trust and relationship-building will emerge as the true leaders,” stated Dr. Bontis during his closing remarks. “Now more than ever, realtors need to be agile, open to innovation, and willing to go the extra mile for their clients. When faced with the choice of sending an email, or meeting face-to-face with a client, try to pick the latter whenever possible.”The response to Dr. Bontis’ plenary address was overwhelmingly positive. Many attendees praised his ability to simplify complex concepts and provide actionable strategies with a dynamic delivery and a pinch of humour. Bonnie White, a Royal LePage broker from Bowmanville, Ontario, remarked, “Dr. Nick Bontis' keynote presentation was incredibly insightful and impactful. As a real estate agent, I walked away with practical tips to streamline my workflow and improve efficiency. He’s a fantastic speaker — engaging, clear, and full of actionable advice … highly recommend!"About Dr. Nick BontisDr. Nick Bontis is a keynote speaker, academic researcher, executive educator, and management consultant specializing in knowledge worker productivity, intellectual capital, and leadership development ( www.NickBontis.com ). He is an award-winning tenured professor of strategic management at the DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University, and has served as a strategic advisor to numerous leading organizations across various industries. A sought-after keynote speaker, Dr. Bontis is known for his dynamic presentations that combine rigorous academic research with practical, real-world applications.

