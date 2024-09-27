Soldier finds purpose, success in Army Reserve AGR program

FORT KNOX, Ky. –

Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Penaloza believes he has one of the best jobs in the U.S. Army.

As a Reserve Component Career Counselor, Penaloza has a hand in positively impacting the lives of Soldiers who are transitioning out of the regular Army.

“When most Soldiers see me, they have a set expectation – ‘I’m leaving the Army, I’m done,’” he said. “If I can provide them with some options, they might consider continuing their service.”

Penaloza said it is a privilege to help Soldiers select options that are beneficial to their situations.

“I don’t take this job lightly,” he said. “If they decide to stick around, when they’re successful and they win, I feel like I’m part of that victory. That’s what I love about my job.”

The Fort Knox Reserve Component Career Counselor office is one of the top producers for the Army – a proud accomplishment for Penaloza.

“I think it’s because I believe in the Army Reserve and what it has to offer,” he said.

Penaloza is a helper, he always has been. It is deeply ingrained in him. It is part of his heritage that traces all the way back to Chihuahua, Mexico.

He immigrated with his mother and grandfather to Los Angeles, California, and gained permanent resident status through the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986.

The act was passed by Congress and signed into law Nov. 6, 1986, by President Ronald Reagan.

Hispanics have been part of the fabric of the U.S. Army since the nation’s founding. Today more than 17 percent of Soldiers and 7 percent of Department of the Army Civilians are of Hispanic or Latino decent.

“Los Angeles was just so huge to me, as opposed to where I came from,” Penaloza said. “It was such a different environment and there was also a language barrier. So, I learned English.”

He joined the U.S. Army Reserve in 1999 and became an American citizen in 2002.

“Becoming a father is my proudest moment, and then becoming a U.S. citizen and being promoted to sergeant – those are my top three,” Penaloza said. “I’m happy to be on this side. I’m proud to be an American and a U.S. Soldier.”

Thanks to someone on the other end of a telephone call when Penaloza only had a week left on his enlistment, he took the opportunity to join the Active Guard and Reserve.

“That call has had a very positive impact on my life, and I have not looked back,” he said. “It has been a good ride. The Army Reserve has been really good to me and my Family.”

Serving in the AGR program has provided Penaloza a career he loves, the opportunity to travel, and the financial stability to provide for his Family.

“I’m the first in my Family to not have a car payment, the first to pay off a house, the first to graduate from college,” he said.

Today, Penaloza is two classes away from a Master of Business Administration degree and raising his young Family with his wife, Tenzin, who is of Tibetan decent.

Penaloza and his wife both share their distinct cultures with their children – Haley, 6, and Carlos Jr., 4.

“I try to talk to them in Spanish as much as I can,” he said. “And when my mom is here, she talks to them in Spanish too.”

Although Fort Knox has been a great assignment, Penaloza is looking forward to his next move in January to Aurora, Colorado, where he will train Reserve Component Career Counselors.

“I’ve been in for 22 years,” he said. “I am excited, that’s where I want to retire.”

Penaloza’s retirement plan is to grow micro greens, herbs and peppers commercially.

“I like growing vegetables, and I think it’ll be fun to do,” he said. “Here we are growing ghost peppers and Carolina Reapers – I love peppers.”

As Penaloza reflects on his career, he eagerly credits the Army Reserve for his success.

“I'm very honored to be a member of a team and what that represents in the broader spectrum,” he said. “I cannot stress it enough that I am here due to the opportunities that were provided me by the Army Reserve. I am just happy to be here.”

To learn more about the Army Reserve AGR program, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/AGR/.