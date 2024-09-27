On September 25, 2024, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs ordered reported the following two pieces of legislation that would name U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities:

• H.R. 5799, the James R. Dominguez Memorial Act of 2023; and

• S. 3181, the Michel O. Maceda Memorial Act, which was subsequently reported by the committee on the same day.

