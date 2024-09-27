Submit Release
S. 4419, DETECT Fentanyl and Xylazine Act of 2024

S. 4419 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to engage in research and development of technologies and equipment that would help federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies detect illicit drug trafficking. 

Under current law, DHS already conducts research on equipment and technologies to detect and intercept illegal drugs. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing S. 4419 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. 

