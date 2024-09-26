ICRC Emergency Response in Lebanon
We remain committed to continuing to help people affected by armed conflict and other forms of violence and to enhancing respect for international humanitarian law. In the days ahead, we plan to supply medical items to health care facilities and provide cash, food, and household items to thousands of families in need. We also want to get essential supplies to displaced people living in collective shelters, together with the Lebanese Red Cross.
The recent escalations have deepened the suffering of already vulnerable communities in Lebanon and the wider region. As tensions continue to rise, the threat of a regional conflict looms, risking even greater devastation for people already struggling to cope with the ongoing violence.
