Landmarks to be Lit for Gold Star Mothers & Families Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 15 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated in gold light on Sunday, September 29, in honor of Gold Star Mothers and Families Day, remembering all families who have lost a loved one in military service to our state and nation.

"On this Gold Star Mothers and Families Day, we illuminate our iconic landmarks in golden light, a symbol of our unwavering gratitude and remembrance for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Governor Hochul said. “These courageous families embody resilience and strength, and as a state, we honor their profound loss with our commitment to support them. Together, we stand united, ensuring that their loved ones’ legacies shine brightly in our hearts and all across New York. Let us reflect on their bravery, and may our tribute inspire us to continue serving those who have given so much for our freedom."

Landmarks to be lit in tribute include:

One World Trade Center

Niagara Falls

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciusko Bridge Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

New York State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

New York State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Albany International Airport Gateway

East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

Every year since 1936, the final Sunday in September is set aside as a solemn day of remembrance for all who have borne the most difficult cost of freedom. New York State joins a grateful nation in honoring the resilience of these courageous families on this day and all days, standing ready, willing, and able at all times to serve all Gold Star Families in every way possible.

New York State is proud to have a longstanding commitment to serving the families who have sacrificed so much in defense of our nation’s liberty, including through initiatives like the Gold Star Parent Annuity program and the Military Enhanced Recognition Incentive and Tribute (MERIT) Scholarship which stand as pillars of assistance for those who have lost loved ones in military service, ensuring that the memories and legacies of their service endures forever.

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said, “Every day, we remember and honor those who have given everything to protect and defend the freedoms that we cherish. These are debts that we can never fully repay. It is our privilege to serve the families who bear the steepest price of our liberty in every way that we can. The lights that will shine in gold tonight to remind us of their family’s service and sacrifice, and of the courage and resilience that they exhibit daily.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, "On this day of remembrance, we honor the incredible sacrifices made by our fallen heroes and their families. Our Gold Star families stand as a testament to patriotism, service, and resilience. As the Chair of Veterans, Military Affairs, and Homeland Security in the New York State Senate, I am dedicated to supporting our Gold Star families and advocating for their needs. Gold Star family members demonstrate extraordinary dedication through their outreach and support for fellow military families. Together, we will honor the legacies of their loved ones, ensuring they are remembered, and keeping their spirit alive in our hearts and communities."

Assemblymember Kimberly Jean-Pierre said, “This gesture serves as a poignant reminder of the profound sacrifices made by the families who have lost loved ones in service to our nation. My heart goes out to their families who bear unimaginable loss. Let these golden lights remind us to stand with Gold Star Families—not just today, but every day and may these families continue to find strength and resilience. Together, let's keep the memories of their loved ones alive and ensure their legacies continue to shine across New York State.”

American Gold Star Mothers Department of New York First Vice-President Dorothy Reid said, "This Sunday is a day when our nation remembers Gold Star Mothers and families. A time when their loved ones’ names are spoken, and their service and sacrifice remembered. It's a reminder that the freedoms we enjoy as Americans were bought with a price. May we as a nation never forget these families and their sacrifice. God bless each of the Gold Star Mothers and families, and God bless the U.S.A."

About the Department of Veterans' Services

The New York State Department of Veterans' Services, which has served as the state's advocacy agency for Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families since 1945, maintains an agencywide commitment of serving all Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families in a wide range of practice areas, including claims and appeals for benefits from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, discharge upgrade appeals to the United States Department of Defense, and claims for New York State benefits. Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families are encouraged to contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or its website to meet — in person or virtually — with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to address their needs and gain the full measure of benefits that they have earned.

Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).