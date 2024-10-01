New Book Details the Highs, Lows, and Redemption of a Commodity Maverick

James Cordier Releases "Reflections of an Option Seller" With Forbes Books

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reflections of an Option Seller: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Commodity Market Maverick by James Cordier is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon In Reflections of an Option Seller, commodity trader James Cordier shares his remarkable life story, from his early days in a small Wisconsin town to his rise as a prominent portfolio manager in the trading world. Cordier offers an engaging and honest exploration of his nearly four-decade-long career, focusing on the relentless pursuit of mastering commodity trading.Cordier opens his book at the end—an extreme market event that cost him a business he spent a career building. He takes readers behind the scenes of his journey to create OptionSellers.com, a respected and innovative firm, and openly discusses the challenges, risks, and ultimate collapse of the company. Through his captivating storytelling, Cordier reveals the invaluable lessons he has learned about resilience, adaptability, and the importance of perseverance in a constantly changing market landscape.Reflections of an Option Seller has the black and white advice any options trader will need to succeed, but Cordier goes a step further, bringing hard-won wisdom along with the practical knowledge. Cordier book is more than just a tale of success and failure; it offers deep insights into the world of trading, valuable for both aspiring traders and those simply seeking inspiration in overcoming life’s obstacles. Reflections of an Option Seller provides a rare and candid look at the highs and lows of a seasoned professional and what it takes to succeed in one of the most volatile industries.“My crash in 2018 was the most powerful lesson ever given to me,” Cordier said. “As I embark on the next stage of my trading career, I do so with a deep knowledge, humility, and understanding of what it is like to be at the mercy of the market.”About James CordierJames Cordier, also known as “The Option Seller,” was a fixture in financial media from the 1990s until 2018, frequently appearing on CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg. He is the author of The Complete Guide to Option Selling and founder OptionSellers.com, a pioneering investment firm that he ran for nearly two decades.He is the CEO of Alternative Options (AOCTA) and the Founder of Cordier Commodity Report.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactsForbes Books Media Contact: Czarina Caberto, ccaberto@forbesbooks.com

