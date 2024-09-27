Senate Resolution 341 Printer's Number 1894
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - experience pregnancy loss or infant death than white or Hispanic
parents, and these disparities are likely the result of lower
quality of maternal health care, socioeconomic factors and
structural racism; and
WHEREAS, The loss of a pregnancy or death of an infant are
deeply painful experiences which can affect families long after
the loss, and many parents endure these losses silently and
without the support of their workplace or larger community; and
WHEREAS, People who have experienced pregnancy loss or infant
loss should have ample opportunity to grieve, including the
ability to take bereavement leave from work; and
WHEREAS, A public that is informed and educated about
pregnancy and infant loss can better learn how to respond with
compassion to affected individuals and families; and
WHEREAS, Professionals who may engage with individuals
following pregnancy loss or infant loss, such as physicians,
clergy, emergency medical technicians, funeral directors, police
officers, public health nurses, educators and employers can
better serve families if they are better educated about these
experiences; and
WHEREAS, In 1988, the month of October was officially
proclaimed as "National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness
Month" to recognize the grief of families, remember all the
pregnancies and infants lost and increase awareness about these
issues; and
WHEREAS, Many organizations continue to recognize pregnancy
and infant loss during the month of October; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of October 2024
as "Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
