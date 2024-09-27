Submit Release
Claws for celebration: Governor Newsom signs legislation establishing state crustacean, slug, and seashell

California has some of the most biodiverse environments in the world – with over 5,500 plants, animals, and other life forms. From the majestic California redwood down to the delicate California quail, every organism matters here – and it’s time we celebrated our less cuddly friends before they get too crabby. The Dungeness crab, the banana slug, and the black abalone each bring much to our state and are well deserving of this recognition.

Governor Gavin Newsom

