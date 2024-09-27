Submit Release
Wyoming Business Council Opens Public Comment Period for Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program Rule Changes – Sept. 27 to Nov. 11, 2024

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is making a number of updates to the Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan program rules and has opened a public comment period to collect feedback.

The rule changes are related to updating maximum awards, simplifying revenue recapture language, and adding that progress reports must be up to date prior to approval of a request for fund disbursement, among other items.

The proposed rule changes can be found on the Secretary of State’s website at rules.wyo.gov for review before submitting comments. Be sure to click on “Proposed Rules” then go to the Business Council (085) tab and under “Business Ready Community Grant & Loan Program” you can review the updated rules for Chapter 1: General Provisions, Chapter 3: BRC Loan Information, and Chapter 4: Managed Data Center Cost Reduction Funding.

Comments should be submitted to [email protected] and include “BRC Rules” in the subject line of your email. The public comment period ends Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. MST.

