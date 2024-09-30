Amazon and Reshift Media Create Exclusive Free Advertising Opportunity for Franchise Companies

Reshift Media has partnered with Amazon to create an exclusive advertising opportunity for franchise organizations.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amazon is expanding its advertising capabilities to allow non-product sellers to advertise on their online properties including Amazon.com, the Amazon app, Twitch, IMDB, and others. Reshift Media is one of a small number of digital marketing agencies that have been chosen by Amazon to have access to this exciting new ad platform.Reshift Media has integrated Amazon Ads into the company’s award-winning Brand Amplifier software, which is a digital marketing platform designed specifically for franchise organizations. The Brand Amplifier allows franchise organizations to create top-performing localized digital campaigns across dozens, hundreds or even thousands of locations.Amazon and Reshift Media have collaborated to develop a limited-time opportunity for franchise organizations to trial Amazon Ads with no risk and no cost.Reshift Media’s award-winning advertising team will work with franchise organizations to create, launch, and manage an Amazon Ads campaign free of charge. This includes:- Creative development- Campaign creation – including geo, interest, and other targeting- Campaign management and reportingAmazon will provide $500 in free advertising for every franchise location. As an example, if a franchise has 500 locations, they will receive a total of $250,000 in free advertising.This opportunity is open to all franchise organizations with at least 100 US-based franchise locations. There is absolutely no cost and no obligation to continue after the trial period. To qualify, ad accounts must be set up and active before November 30 and must run for a minimum of 60 days. This opportunity is available for a maximum of 5,000 franchise locations total. Contact us at www.reshiftmedia.com/contact/ About Reshift MediaReshift Media has been voted the World’s Best Franchise Marketing Firm at the 2023 and 2024 Global Franchise Awards, ranked #1 in Entrepreneur’s 2024 Top Franchise Suppliers Marketing Category, and named 2024 Marketing Disruptor of the Year by the International Business Awards.Reshift Media is an award-winning digital marketing firm that develops digital marketing strategies, processes, and technology to help franchise companies earn new customers and find new franchisees. The company’s in-house team supports more than 200 franchise clients in 22 countries across all aspects of digital media, including software development, social media, influencer marketing, search, and website/mobile development.Celebrating 12 years of helping the franchise community grow and thrive, Reshift Media has cemented itself as the leading digital marketing agency for franchise companies worldwide. Among the company's accolades, Reshift Media is the creator of three proprietary digital marketing automation platforms: Social Brand Amplifier, Brand Amplifier, and Franify—each designed specifically for franchise businesses. For more information about Reshift Media, visit www.reshiftmedia.com About AmazonAmazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

