Governor Newsom proclaims Native American Day, signs legislation supporting California Native communities

Last week, the Governor signed measures to support tribal communities in developing more housing. AB 1878 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) establishes a Tribal Housing Advisory Committee within the Department of Housing and Community Development, comprised of members from federally recognized tribal governments, to provide technical assistance for tribal housing programs and reduce the barriers tribes face when applying for funding. SB 1187 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-North Coast) creates the Tribal Housing Grant Program Trust Fund dedicated to supporting tribal housing projects.

A full list of the signed bills announced today is below:

AB 81 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – Indian children: child custody proceedings.

AB 1284 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – Tribal ancestral lands and waters: cogovernance and comanagement agreements. A signing message can be found here.

AB 1821 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – Pupil instruction: course of study: social sciences: treatment of Native Americans.

AB 1863 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – California Emergency Services Act: notification systems: Feather Alert.

AB 2108 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – Foster care: missing children and nonminor dependents.

AB 2348 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – California Emergency Services Act: notification systems: Feather Alert. A signing message can be found here.

AB 2695 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – Law enforcement: criminal statistics.

AB 2795 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – CalWORKs Indian Health Clinic Program.

AB 3017 by Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara) – State-funded assistance grants and contracts: advance payments.

AB 3074 by Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) – School or athletic team names: California Racial Mascots Act.

SB 310 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Prescribed fire: civil liability: cultural burns.

The Governor previously signed the following bills:

AB 1878 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Housing programs: tribal housing program.

AB 2261 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Transportation: federal funding: tribes.

AB 2948 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – Adoption Assistance Program: tribal court order.

SB 1440 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – School operations: 4-day school week.

SB 1187 by Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast) – Housing programs: Tribal Housing Reconstitution and Resiliency Act.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.