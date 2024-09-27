Neurona Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in October

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurona Therapeutics , a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company advancing regenerative cell therapies for disorders of the nervous system, today announced that Cory R. Nicholas, Ph.D., Neurona’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in October:



2024 William Blair’s Innovator Series: Private Biotechnology Stars

Format: Fireside Chat

Date/Time: Thursday, October 3, at 6:00 am PT / 8:00 am CT

Location: Virtual

Leerink Partners Biopharma Private Company Connect

Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23

Location: Virtual

A replay of the fireside chat at the 2024 William Blair’s Innovator Series: Private Biotechnology Stars will be available in the News section of the Neurona website under Events for 7 days following the event.

About Neurona Therapeutics

Neurona is developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf, regenerative neural cell therapy products with the potential to provide long-term targeted repair of the nervous system following a single administration. The Company’s lead product candidate NRTX-1001, comprising GABAergic interneurons, is currently being studied for safety and efficacy in two ongoing open label multicenter Phase 1/2 trials (NCT05135091) for drug-resistant unilateral mesial temporal lobe epilepsy and (NCT06422923) for drug-resistant bilateral mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, with neocortical focal epilepsy and other indications planned in the future. The Phase 1 of the unilateral MTLE clinical trial is supported by an $8.0 million grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM; CLIN2-13355). The FDA granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to NRTX-1001 in June 2024 based on positive clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial in unilateral MTLE, for which the most recent data update was presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in April 2024. In February 2024, Neurona raised $120 million in a private financing co-led by Viking Global Investors and Cormorant Asset Management. For more information about Neurona, visit: www.neuronatherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

New Street Investor Relations

laurence@newstreetir.com

