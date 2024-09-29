That’s it. Celebrates National Coffee Day with 50% Off Organic Coffee Energy Mini Bars

That's it. is offering 50% off all Organic Coffee Energy Minis for National Coffee Day using code COFFEE2024 on their website. That's it. That's it. debuted their new Organic Coffee Energy Bars at TwitchCon in San Diego to the gamer community.

Snackable Coffee Innovation for National & International Coffee Days

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of National and International Coffee Days, That’s it. is offering a quick, convenient and snackable way to enjoy your coffee. From September 29 to October 1, That’s it. is giving customers 50% off their Organic Coffee Energy Minis with code COFFEE2024 on their website , or with no code needed on Amazon For the 68% of Americans who drink two or more cups of coffee a day*, they can take advantage of one of the many retail coffee deals in the morning, then skip the line and enjoy That’s it.Organic Coffee Energy Minis for their second, third, or—like 15% of Americans—even their fourth cup! Made with single-origin Ethiopian coffee and just 4-5 organic ingredients, That’s it. Organic Coffee Energy Minis provide a clean and healthy way to fuel up, with no added sugars.Mocha and Vanilla flavors pack the caffeine equivalent of one cup of coffee, while Double Espresso offers the energy boost of two espresso shots—great for those needing and extra kick of caffeine.That's it. is also taking the celebration to social media. Consumers can go to the @Thatsit Instagram page and share their daily coffee count in the comments of their latest post for a chance to win a free three-month supply of Coffee Energy Minis—just in time to for that much-needed energy for the upcoming holiday season.About That’s it.Since 2012, That’s it. has been innovating the natural foods category in the United States with its portfolio of simple and nutritious snacks made from real, whole foods. All That’s it. products transparently contain six real ingredients or less, made without using natural or artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, or artificial colors. Its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, contain only two ingredients: fruit + fruit. You can find That’s it. nationwide at your local Starbucks, onboard United Airlines, and at major retailers such as Target, Whole Foods, Costco, 7-Eleven, Walmart, Publix, Kroger, and online at Amazon and www.thatsitfruit.com *That’s it. surveyed 5,000 U.S. consumers 18+ in September 2024, via market research platform Suzy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.