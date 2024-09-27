As wildfires consume South America, experts warn of a new normal

Record-setting wildfires tearing through South America are likely to become the new normal unless the region makes dramatic investments in fire prevention and limits slash-and-burn agriculture in places like the Amazon, experts are cautioning.

Since May, blazes have ravaged forests and savannahs across Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru as drought has created tinderbox-like conditions in many places. Even the world’s largest tropical wetland, the wildlife-rich Pantanal, has been smouldering for months.

Globally, the risk of extreme wildfires could increase 30 per cent by 2050 as result of climate change and what are known as land use changes, which include, slash-and-burn agriculture, found a 2022 report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

“What we’re seeing is shocking and saddening,” says Juan Bello, the regional director and representative for Latin America and the Caribbean with UNEP. “But it’s not inevitable.”

Climate change, experts say , is drying out huge swaths of South America and leaving forests, wetlands and savannahs vulnerable to mega fires. The Amazon, for example, is experiencing its worst drought in at least 45 years. But by pouring money into fire prevention, including landscape planning, Bello says countries can reduce the chances of blazes.

Investments in climate information services, including modern early warning systems, can give communities advanced notice of potential blazes, helping them to prevent fires before they happen. These services also allow countries to optimize the use of their often-limited firefighting resources.

Nations can also restore ecosystems damaged by human intervention or previous fires. For example, channeling water back into wetlands can make infernos less likely. So can what is known as fire-smart landscaping, which includes spacing out trees and shrubs so they are less likely to transmit flames.

As well, countries can weave into legislation the key concepts of integrated fire management, a holistic approach for preventing large fires that can include the use of controlled burns. In this area, there are lessons that can be learned from Indigenous Peoples, who in many places have developed over generations land-management strategies that reduce the chances of wildfires.

“Sustainable land use is a cornerstone of preventing wildfires, especially in this new era of climatic upheaval that we’re entering,” says Bello.

The recent wildfires have been particularly devastating to the Pantanal, the largest tropical wetland in the world and a key warehouse of planet-warming carbon. Stretching across three South American countries — Bolivia, Brazil and Paraguay — the region supports millions of people and is home to a large concentration of rare wildlife, such as crocodiles, jaguars and the hyacinth macaw, the biggest parrot on the planet. Many of those animals are dying and thers have been rescued after having their paws singed by fire.