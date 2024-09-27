Sett & Lucas has advised Leading Oracle Provider Heartland IT on its Sale to Buchanan Technologies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sett & Lucas has advised Leading Oracle Provider Heartland IT on its Sale to Lightview Capital portfolio Company Buchanan Technologies• Service: M&A• Sector: Technology• Sub Sector: IT Staffing and Services• Engagement Type: Sell SideSett & Lucas is pleased to announce that it has advised Heartland IT (“Heartland”) on its sale to Buchanan Technologies (“Buchanan”), a portfolio company of Lightview Capital (“Lightview”).“Buchanan’s acquisition of Heartland IT merges their own highly impressive tech services practice with Heartland’s Oracle-focused practice. The combination of these two companies strengthens Buchanan’s Oracle Fusion, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and eBusiness Solutions delivery capabilities,” said Tyler Block, Sett & Lucas Managing Director, M&A – Sell-Side Deal Lead for Heartland IT“We looked for years to find the perfect asset to augment our Oracle solutions delivery capabilities, and with Heartland, the elusive search is complete. We are very solution-focused, and so is Heartland. The cross-selling opportunities are endless. We are also very excited about Heartland’s proven ability to find and deliver Oracle talent, which is a high roadmap priority point for us,” said Jim Buchanan, Founder and CEO of Buchanan Technologies.“As a fast-growing company, especially within the Oracle Fusion niche, we were always focused on being a best-in-class organization at the forefront of a shifting technology landscape. We have always kept our clients' needs at the heart of every project and placement we undertake, and Buchanan is known for doing the same. Sett & Lucas did a great job of keeping our needs in mind throughout this process – they brought us many more offers than I thought possible, which they helped us fully understand and prioritize. We are very excited to join forces with Buchanan,” said Patrick Donlin, CEO of HeartlandThis transaction reinforces S&L’s position as a leading global advisor within the IT Staffing and Services sector, having recently advised Chazey Partners on its sale to QX Global, TruQua on its sale to IBM, Hirewell on its sale to Prytek, and Silicus on its sale to Infogain.About Heartland IT:Founded in 2010 by its current CEO, Patrick Donlin, Heartland is a leading firm within the Oracle space. The fast-growing, Dallas-based company is well-known for its focus on placing resources with strong Fusion, EBS, PeopleSoft and JDE capabilities to many of America’s largest and most impressive companies. The primary verticals serviced are: (1) Energy & Utilities, (2) Consumer Goods, (3) Financial & Professional Services, and (4) Manufacturing & Retail. The Company grew nearly 45% year-over-year at the time of its sale.About Buchanan Technologies:Buchanan Technologies is a Dallas-based Managed IT Services provider focused on infrastructure, cloud, application, and cybersecurity services for mid-market to enterprise customers across the US. The company was founded in 1988 by its current CEO, Jim Buchanan, and has been a portfolio company of Lightview Capital since 2019.About Sett & Lucas:Founded in 2008, Sett & Lucas (S&L) is an award-winning global M&A advisory firm focused on the Technology Services, Software and Digital Marketing verticals. S&L regularly represents benchmark-setting transactions within these verticals. The firm has seven offices in sixcountries and is staffed by 120 bankers.For further information, please contact Jim Hageman: j.hageman@sett-lucas.com

