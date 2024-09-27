Submit Release
WTO hosts workshop to boost capacity on import licensing and notifications

In her opening remarks, Ms. Tyesha Turner, Chairperson of the Committee on Import Licensing, emphasized the importance of transparency within the multilateral trading system. She noted that import licensing has been on the global trade agenda since the 1970s and became part of the WTO's multilateral agreements after the Uruguay Round. Ms. Turner said that the increasing attention being paid to import licensing is driven by it being cited in trade disputes, which has raised its profile for both the business community and policymakers. She also highlighted concerns regarding compliance with the obligations under the Agreement on Import Licensing Procedures, observing that some members have not submitted any notifications since joining the WTO. Others have not updated their import licensing notifications for years, or have only partially met their notification requirements, she added.

The Committee on Import Licensing, with the support of the WTO Secretariat, has worked to identify and address the reasons contributing to the low compliance rate. Ms. Turner acknowledged that capacity constraints, complex notification procedures and the absence of standard templates were some of the challenges raised by developing members regarding notifications. “This workshop is one such activity geared at building national capacity to comply with the transparency obligations under the Agreement. We can also consider organizing regional or bilateral technical assistance, as appropriate, in the future,” she noted.

Ms. Turner introduced the Import Licensing Notification Portal as a practical solution to streamline the notification process.

Throughout the workshop, participants engaged in discussions on the objectives of the Agreement on Import Licensing Procedures, including its relationship with other WTO agreements and notification requirements. They also participated in practical exercises designed to help them prepare notifications under various articles of the Agreement.

During an experience-sharing session, officials from Mauritius, Myanmar, Thailand and the Gambia provided an overview of the difficulties they encounter in meeting import licensing notification requirements. The discussion also served as a platform for the exchange of best practices, with some officials indicating how previous participation in the workshop had significantly enhanced their notification processes.

Participants emphasized that while the initial steps in making notifications can be challenging, the experience gained from training sessions is invaluable. They encouraged other members to leverage the support available from the WTO Secretariat and to pursue additional training opportunities. They underscored the importance of ongoing assistance and knowledge-sharing for overcoming the barriers to effective compliance with import licensing obligations.

List of participants

Belize

Ms Tricia Gideon

China

Ms Shi Wang

Dominican Republic

Ms Daniela Maria Veras Perez

Ecuador

Ms Claudia Melissa Muñoz Calle

El Salvador

Ms Fatima Dinora Cruz Alvarenga

Eswatini

Ms Lungile Grace Mamba

Georgia

Mr Irakli Nikoleishvili

Guatemala

Ms Lesly Gabriela Perez Luna

Honduras

Ms Anna Lucia Erazo Godoy

Indonesia

Ms Nur Asyiah Jalil

Jordan

Mr Fayez Abdel Hafez Alhaza'a Alshabaikat

Kazakhstan

Mr Sayat Ashimov

Kyrgyz Republic

Mr Beishebaev Ulan

Laos

Mr Bounnam Chittanavong

Madagascar

Ms Rinarisoa Irene Sadiah Razafimandimby Ep Andriamanohy

Mauritius

Ms Hemalaxmi Devi Domun-Suddul

Myanmar

Ms  Khine Myat Myat Khine

Namibia

Ms Selma Ndeshipanda Ugulu

Nepal

Mr Santosh Kumar Shrestha

Nigeria

Mr Benjamin Samu Habila

Saudi Arabia

Mr Mohammed Abdul Mohsen M Bin Baz

Seychelles

Ms Britney Marie Roucou

South Africa

Ms Nhlamulo Mabasa

Sri Lanka

Mr Samarakoon Mudiyanselage Sanjeewa Ranasinghe

Thailand

Ms Thidarat Chaiyada

The Gambia

Mr David Mendy

Togo

Ms Ikpade Ali Atti Epse Bakpatina

Türkiye

Mr Cahit Numan Tarlakazan

Zambia

Mr Chibule Shakapanga

