WTO members discuss ways to reinvigorate services negotiations

Ambassador Abdulhamid said his consultations with delegations and groups of members in April and May showed a “recognition of the growing importance of services in world trade and the need to respond to the call of ministers at MC13 to reinvigorate work in the Special Session.”

While some members expressed uncertainty on how best to proceed amid current global trade challenges, others put forward specific suggestions, he said. Such suggestions included dedicated discussions on market access achieved in regional trade agreements (RTAs), on existing levels of market access, and exchanges on sectors and modes of supply of interest to developing economies.

Several members also called for an information session to brief new delegates on the special session's negotiation history.

At the meeting, members exchanged views on future work in light of the Chair's report. The Chair noted that various members expressed support for reinvigoration of work and for some of the suggestions voiced. He acknowledged that that some members had expressed reservations and said that he would continue consultations to try to bridge these differences. He encouraged members to submit written proposals to lay the groundwork for future discussions.

“The next step may be (for members) to put those ideas on paper and to try to build an agenda that can reflect the different interests and ideas of the membership, and that is in line with Article XIX (of the GATS),” he concluded.

