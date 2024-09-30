Shivanku Misra Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Shivanku (Shiv) Misra Forbes Technology Council

Shivanku Misra, McKesson's VP of Enterprise Advanced Analytics, joins the invite only Forbes Technology Council

WASHINGTON D.C., VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shivanku (Shiv) Misra, Vice President of Enterprise Advanced Analytics at McKesson, has been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.Shivanku was selected following a rigorous vetting process by a review committee that evaluated the depth and diversity of his extensive leadership experience. With over 15 years of success in driving data-led transformations, he is recognized for his expertise in delivering value through advanced analytics and consulting at the C-suite level. As a pivotal leader within McKesson’s Chief Data Officer (CDO) organization, Shivanku has spearheaded the formation of high-performing teams that use cutting-edge AI/ML solutions to drive significant business outcomes.“I am honored to join this esteemed group of technology leaders,” said Shivanku Misra. “At McKesson, our mission is to harness technology to improve healthcare outcomes. I look forward to sharing my insights and learning from fellow members of the Forbes Technology Council.”As a member of the Forbes Technology Council, Shivanku will have access to exclusive opportunities to connect with fellow industry leaders, contribute original business articles on Forbes.com, and engage in high-level discussions with other technology executives.In his role at McKesson, Shivanku is known for his comprehensive knowledge of data governance, security, and compliance, ensuring a critical balance between data accessibility and integrity. He has played an instrumental role in designing and deploying large-scale data infrastructure projects, elevating the company’s capabilities in advanced analytics and machine learning.Beyond his leadership at McKesson, Shivanku serves on the Review Board for CDOIQ and is an Advisory Board member for the MS in Business Analytics program at the University of Maryland. He is also on the Editorial Board of CDO Magazine. Widely recognized for his contributions to data science, Shivanku has been featured in Forbes and other leading publications. He has been honored by LinkedIn as a Top AI voice, ranking among the top 1% in his industry and top 3% among his network of close to 34,000 followers.For more information about Shivanku Misra and his work, please visit his LinkedIn profile About Forbes Councils Forbes Councils is a collection of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). Forbes Councils bring together exceptional business owners and leaders with the resources and opportunities they need to excel.About McKesson:McKesson Corporation is a leading healthcare services and information technology company, focused on providing the tools and resources necessary to improve healthcare delivery. Their mission is to drive better patient outcomes through innovative technology and analytics solutions.Media Contact:Shivanku MisraEnterprise VP, Head of Advanced AnalyticsMcKesson

