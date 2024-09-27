Meet Anita Keagy: The Inspiring Journey Behind Seeking God First

Author Anita Keagy Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him is available on Amazon

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty years ago, Anita Keagy never imagined that prioritizing daily time with God could transform her life.

As a busy mother, she felt overwhelmed by responsibilities and frustrated by the constant pressures of family life. Despite attending church, she couldn’t find the joy and peace Jesus promised.

In her eight-session Bible study, Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him, Anita shares how making time for God every day led to the peace and fulfillment she had long sought. Through practical steps and personal stories, she invites others to discover the same transformation.

Like many, Anita was caught up in the demands of life—raising children, managing a household, and striving to meet societal expectations. She thought she was doing everything right but often felt exhausted and inadequate.

As the years passed, the pressures mounted. Anita’s attempts to be the perfect wife and mother left her feeling more stressed and empty. “I was constantly worried about everything—my marriage, my kids, even my faith. The joy I once felt in following God seemed like a distant memory,” she says.

One day, after returning from errands, Anita hit a breaking point. “I stepped out of my car and asked out loud, ‘God, where’s the life You promised?’ I was doing everything I could, but I felt like I was missing something crucial,” Anita explains.

In that moment, God brought a passage from Matthew 6 to her mind: “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well” (Matthew 6:33 NIV). It was then that the word “first” stood out. Anita realized that while she was focused on her responsibilities, she had neglected her relationship with God.

Though skeptical, Anita began to set aside time for God every morning before her day started. Gradually, her perspective changed. She found the peace and joy she had been longing for, and her faith deepened.

Motivated by this transformation, Anita wrote Seeking God First to help others experience the same joy. The Bible study offers practical tools and encouragement to make time for God a priority, no matter how busy life gets. It’s designed for individuals or groups, providing a roadmap to deepen one’s relationship with God.

Anita’s journey from frazzled mom to a woman experiencing peace is at the heart of Seeking God First. The study encourages readers to seek God as their top priority and discover the joy and fullness of life that comes with it.

For more information on Anita Keagy and Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him, please visit joyshop.org or contact info@joyshop.org.

About Anita Keagy

Anita Keagy is the founder of JoyShop Ministries, established in 2006 to inspire people to spend time with God daily through Bible reading and prayer. Since then, Anita has shared her message of seeking God first as the key to a joyful and abundant life at conferences, retreats, schools, and churches, both nationally and internationally.

Her story is rooted in her experience of becoming pregnant as a teenager, placing her baby for adoption, and reuniting with her daughter twenty-one years later. Anita’s deep desire to know her child became the foundation of her ministry, reflecting God’s desire to know each of His children.

She is the author of The File: A Mother and Child’s Life-Changing Reunion and has produced a six-session DVD series, Seeking God First. Anita lives in Washington Boro, Pennsylvania, with her husband, Paul. They have five children, sixteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

