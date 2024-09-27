By Simangazo Mokale

The annual commemoration of Police Safety Month during September is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. During this month we remember and honor the men and women in blue who have dedicated themselves to ensuring the safety and security of our communities.

It should shock us all that 39 police officers were killed in the line of duty in South Africa between April 2023 and May 2024, and a further 21 police officers were killed between April and June this year.

Such incidents are totally unacceptable. We cannot have a society where criminal elements are free to act with impunity. The loss of even one police officer or any other person who serves to protect society and our people is unacceptable.

Together we must call for an end to senseless attacks on police officers and other security officials. Police Safety Month is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the importance of safeguarding those who have dedicated their lives to keeping South Africans safe. It is also an opportunity to take stock of how far in ensuring a safer South Africa for all.

No matter the dangers they face, members of the South African Police Service continue to work daily to serve and protect our citizens and will continue to uphold the rule of law and maintain stability in partnership with the communities.

We want citizens to have trust in the police and the criminal justice system. All who reside in our country must feel safe, whether they are citizens, foreign nationals or tourists.

During a speech at the release of the Quarterly Crime Statistics, the Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu said: “We will ensure that our personnel receive the support and resources they need to perform their duties safely and effectively. Their courage and resilience must be matched by our commitment to their safety.”

He also said that the police is investing in advanced tools and systems to enhance investigative capabilities and to improve response times. “Technology will be at the forefront of our efforts to combat crime more efficiently and effectively,” he said.

This lazer like focus on ensuring that the police have the resources and technology to do their jobs is crucial in ensuring a safer South Africa for all. However, the SAPS cannot do it alone. We call on communities to partner with the police and other law enforcement agencies in our quest to ensure a safer and better South Africa for all. By working in partnership, we can keep our communities safe and ensure that criminal elements have no place to hide.

Let’s continue to work together to fight crime. You can play your part by joining Community Policing Forums (CPFs), which are a conduit between the community and their local police station. CPFs assist the police in identifying crime hot spots and informing the police about problems. Active CPFs are crucial in supporting the police in crime prevention initiatives and patrols in high crime areas, and are a platform for monitoring police service delivery.

Together we can beat crime and isolate criminals. We call on South Africans to report criminal activities and instances of crime. Report crime at your local police station, or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

By Simangazo Mokale is Assistant Director: Communication Resource Centre at GCIS