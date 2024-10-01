Builderbud Launches Project Management Software Created by a Woman Contractor for the Construction Industry

logo BuilderBud Erica Anenberg, CEO of BuilderBud

BuilderBud is a groundbreaking project management and communication app that simplifies remodeling for contractors, designers, and homeowners.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuilderBud is a groundbreaking project management and communication app that simplifies remodeling for contractors, designers, and homeowners. Founded by General Contractor Erica Anenberg, BuilderBud tackles daily communication challenges in the construction industry. The platform is so user-friendly that almost anyone can onboard, and it's priced affordably with a project-based subscription model. Whether you're a homeowner, interior designer, or general contractor, BuilderBud has you covered. “As a woman contractor, my biggest asset is my ability to manage homeowner relationships. The construction tech out there right now is falling short of helping me solve a lot of the client pain points, which is why we created BuilderBud,” said Anenberg.

Key Features Include:

Task management with punch lists

Daily logs with photos

Project-based chat communication

Homeowner relationship tools

Simple invoicing and change order approvals

BuilderBud is unique not just for its ease of use but because it’s created by a woman contractor, offering an industry perspective that competitors lack.

About BuilderBud

BuilderBud is an all-in-one construction management app founded by the General Contractor of Girl Flip Construction, Erica Anenberg, designed to make remodeling projects run smoothly and efficiently for all users.

Erica is available for podcast interviews regarding home improvement, construction industry-related topics, woman-owned tech, and women-owned businesses.

For more information, visit BuilderBud.com or GirlFlip.com

Sign up for BuilderBud here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.