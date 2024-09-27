Governor Newsom signs legislation adding speed cameras to a dangerous section of the Pacific Coast Highway

Losing more than 60 lives on one stretch of our iconic Pacific Coast Highway is unacceptable — and it’s a call to action. California is building on our ongoing safety efforts with new speed cameras that’ll help put an end to reckless driving in Malibu. pic.twitter.com/IQ5UqjkLl1 — California Governor (@CAgovernor) September 27, 2024

“The signing of SB 1297 today is a huge win for the safety of Malibu residents and its visitors,” said Senator Ben Allen. “We know speed cameras can help curb reckless speeding – an issue this beautiful stretch of highway has been plagued with for years – so I am grateful the Governor recognizes the important role this equipment will play in saving lives. I look forward to continuing to work alongside the City for further road safety improvements that will build on this milestone.”

In May, as part of the Governor’s efforts to build more, faster, the state announced new safety efforts along the PCH, with infrastructure upgrades, added enforcement and a new campaign called “Go Safely PCH.”

The Governor also signed two other bills focused on enhancing transportation infrastructure and accountability across the state.

SB 960 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) sets long-term goals for safer and more inclusive transportation infrastructure. It requires Caltrans to integrate complete streets features—such as pedestrian, bike, and transit facilities—into future projects, with a focus on underserved areas. By 2027, transit priority facilities will be implemented in regions with current or future public transit needs, promoting safer and more sustainable transportation systems statewide.

AB 2086 by Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) complements both short- and long-term road safety efforts by increasing transparency in the state’s transportation investments. The bill requires Caltrans to provide a clear financial breakdown of investments on a public dashboard, allowing Californians to track how funds are allocated across key programs like the Active Transportation Program and the State Highway Operation and Protection Program.This accountability measure ensures that investments align with the state’s safety, equity, and climate resilience goals.