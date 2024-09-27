PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 26, 2024 Senate ratifies bicameral report on Philippine National Games Act sponsored by Bong Go Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committees on Sports as well as on Youth, expressed gratitude for the Senate's ratification of the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the Philippine National Games (PNG) Act which he principally sponsored and also authored. The report reconciles the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2514 and House Bill No. 8468, which is one step closer for the PNG to be soon institutionalized into law if signed by the President. During his sponsorship speech, Go emphasized the significance of institutionalizing the PNG which he refers to as the country's "mini-olympics", highlighting its role in providing opportunities for aspiring athletes especially at the grassroots level and as a vital platform for discovering and nurturing elite talent across the country. "This bill is a testament to our collective commitment to nurturing the athletic talent that abounds in every corner of our country," he said, stressing the importance of the games in elevating national pride and strengthening the Philippines' presence in international sports. Go reported several key amendments made by the Bicameral Conference Committee, including the decision to use the term "athletes with disabilities" instead of "para-athletes" to align with Republic Act No. 10699. Another critical change is the recognition of national sports associations' (NSAs) continued authority to conduct separate competitions and select national team members, despite the institutionalization of the PNG. In addition, a new provision under Section 5 was introduced, mandating all national government agencies to allow their personnel to join sports delegations from the provinces and cities where they reside. The final bill also established a PNG Board, replacing the previously proposed Coordinating Committee. Go took the opportunity to thank his Senate colleagues, including Senators Pia Cayetano and Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, as well as members of the House of Representatives, such as Congressman Faustino Michael Carlos Dy and Congressman Richard Gomez, among others, for their efforts in crafting the final version of the bill. In his speech, Go underscored the PNG's potential in discovering future Filipino sports heroes, mentioning athletes such as Carlos Yulo, Nesthy Petecio, and Aira Villegas, who all won gold in previous Philippine National Games and have gone on to represent the country in the 2024 Paris Olympics. "D'yan po natin nadidiskubre 'yung mga magagaling nating atleta, lalung-lalo na po sa grassroots level," Go said, emphasizing the value of local sports development. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth, Go also highlighted the importance of engaging the youth in sports as a means of steering them away from negative influences, including illegal drugs. "Bilang Chairperson ng Committee on Youth, naniniwala rin po ako na isa po itong paraan para mailayo natin ang kabataan sa masasamang bisyo tulad ng illegal na droga. Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit," he advised. In closing, Go urged his fellow senators to support the ratification of the bill, reiterating its significance for Philippine sports and the future of the country's athletes. The senator is a passionate advocate for sports development in the country. He also played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, Go has been instrumental in securing support for the country's sports development. He advocated for the repair and improvement of key sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and Philsports Arena in Pasig City, believing that providing athletes with proper training environments, equipment, nutrition, and mental support is essential for their success. Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level.

