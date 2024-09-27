PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 26, 2024 Tolentino asks newly appointed CIDG chief to address agri smuggling, help PH farmers Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino is confident that the newly appointed director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will perform well in his new post, based on his track record as an accomplished police officer. In his regular radio program 'Usapang Tol,' Tolentino hailed as "a good choice" the appointment of the new CIDG Chief, Brigadier Gen. Nicolas Torre III, the erstwhile head of PNP Regional Office 11 (Davao Region). "Alam ko na makakaya mo yan dahil maganda ang iyong ipinakitang performance during the last few months and years," said Tolentino, who chairs the finance sub-committee that oversees the proposed 2025 budget of the entire police force. Specifically, Tolentino asked the new CIDG head to address agricultural smuggling - a task that Torre said he would take special focus on as head of the PNP's lead investigating unit. "May regional offices din ang CIDG? Siguro mas lalong matututukan ngayon ang issue ng smuggling. Yan ba ay nasa poder mo rin?" the senator asked Torre. Replying in the affirmative, Torre remarked, "Isang mabigat na hamon itong kampanya laban sa smuggling, lalong-lalo na ng agricultural products na nagpapahirap sa ating mga kababayan, sa ating mga magsasaka." "Walang fair competition, lalo na kung smuggled, dahil talagang marami din sa kanila ay subsistence farmers. Kapag nilabanan ng produkto galing sa industrialized nations na napakamura ang production cost, hindi naman patas ang laban," added Torre. In response, Tolentino said the PNP and CIDG will be aided by the Anti-Agriculture Economic Sabotage Act which was approved last month by the Senate. He said that the enrolled bill of the measure has been submitted to Malacañang for the President's signing. The CIDG is leading the government's investigation on illegal POGOs, human trafficking and cybercrime, and tracking down top fugitives. Bagong CIDG chief, hiniling ni Tolentino na tumutok sa agri smuggling para protektahan ang mga Pilipinong magsasaka Tiwala si Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino sa mahusay na pamumuno ng bagong hirang na direktor ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) dahil sa solidong track umano record nito bilang opisyal ng Philippine National Police (PNP). Sa kanyang regular na programang 'Usapang Tol,' ikinalugod ni Tolentino ang pagkakatalaga kay Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III bilang bagong hepe ng CIDG. "Alam ko na makakaya mo yan dahil maganda ang iyong ipinakita nitong nagdaang mga buwan at taon," ani Tolentino, namumuno sa finance sub-committee na nangangasiwa sa panukalang badyet ng kapulisan sa susunod na taon. Dagdag nya, malaki ang papel na ginagampanan ng CIDG sa pagtugis sa illegal POGOs, human trafficking, cybercrime, at iba pang krimen. Pero partikular na hiniling ng senador kay Torre na tutukan ang problema ng agri smuggling, na aniya'y unti-unting pumapatay sa kabuhayan ng mga magsasakang Pilipino. "May regional offices din ang CIDG? Siguro mas lalong matututukan ngayon ang issue ng smuggling. Yan ba ay nasa poder mo rin?" tanong ni Tolentino sa bagong hepe ng CIDG. Positibo nanan ang naging tugon ni Torre: "Isang mabigat na hamon itong kampanya laban sa smuggling, lalong-lalo na ng agricultural products na nagpapahirap sa ating mga kababayan, sa ating mga magsasaka." "Walang fair competition, lalo na kung smuggled, dahil talagang marami din sa kanila ay subsistence farmers. Kapag nilabanan ng produkto galing sa industrialized nations na napakamura ang production cost, hindi naman patas ang laban," dagdag ni Torre. Sinabi naman ng senador na malaki ang maitutulong sa CIDG ng Anti-Agriculture Economic Sabotage Act, na malapit nang maging ganap na batas. Ipinasa ng Kongreso ang panukala noong isang buwan, at naisumite na rin ito sa Malacanang para sa lagda ng Pangulo.

