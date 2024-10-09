Moodle Announces Pursuit of FedRAMP Ready Designation for Its Already Accessible WCAG-Certified LMS

Moodle logo

Moodle, the leading customizable eLearning solution, is pursuing FedRAMP certification and plans to be listed on the FedRAMP marketplace soon.

We are excited to pursue FedRAMP authorization, which will enable us to be a compliant and reliable LMS platform service provider tailored for the U.S. government sector.” — Jonathan Moore

KANSAS, KS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moodle , the market’s most customizable and trusted eLearning solution that empowers educators and learners around the world, announced today its intention to pursue Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP ) certification, with plans to be listed on the FedRAMP marketplace in the near future.This strategic move marks a significant step forward for Moodle in its commitment to support the U.S. public sector by offering a FedRAMP-compliant version of its LMS platform. Moodle achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO), solidifies its position as a market leader, and trusted partner for federal agencies and government-affiliated institutions. This initiative underscores Moodle's dedication to delivering secure, accessible, and scalable learning environments for federal institutions.This new certification will empower federal agencies to harness the power of open-source innovation within a secure cloud environment, enabling enhanced collaboration, efficient learning management, and data-driven decision-making."We are excited to pursue FedRAMP authorization, which will enable us to be a compliant and reliable LMS platform service provider tailored for the U.S. government sector," said Jonathan Moore, Head of Moodle US. "Our platform is already assisting public sector organizations worldwide in modernizing their training programs by enhancing workforce development, delivering essential training, and improving learning outcomes. As we move toward FedRAMP authorization, we are pleased to extend these benefits to U.S. federal agencies."FedRAMP demands a standardized approach to architecture, engineering, security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring. Moodle is dedicated to responding to the growing need for strong security in the public sector, ensuring that federal agencies can utilize advanced technologies while protecting sensitive data against emerging cyber threats. In line with this strategy, Moodle Workplace was recently certified for WCAG 2.1 AA , demonstrating its commitment to accessibility.About MoodleMoodle is the world’s most customizable and trusted learning management system, serving educators and learners around the globe. With a commitment to open-source principles, Moodle offers a flexible and scalable platform that supports a wide range of learning environments. Moodle is used by thousands of organizations, including schools, universities, and businesses, to deliver effective online education and training.Learn more about Moodle at www.moodle.com/us

