HIP Video Promo Presents: America's Sweetheart premieres new music video 'Girl Down' on Music-News.com

America's Sweetheart release their all-new, unapologetic single "Girl Down"

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Sweetheart is pure Jersey gems, composing dynamic and imaginative indie rock sounds with extraordinary expertise. Vocalist and bassist Anastasia “Stace” Kinsella and singer and guitarist Valerie “Val” Germain fit together like a hand in a glove. Describing themselves as musically-bonded sisters, this punky yet bubbly pair have encouraged and challenged each other for twenty-five years. Add legendary rock producer and co-writer Godfrey Diamond (Lou Reed, Aerosmith, Billy Squier) to the mix, and it’s magic. Despite being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Val bravely continued recording throughout her treatment. When her courageous battle came to an end, Val asked Stace to complete and release the record as a final wish. Now nearing the year anniversary of Val’s passing, America’s Sweetheart releases a second video clip, moving towards fulfilling Val’s parting wish and honoring a legacy that is truly one of a kind.

From the very first notes, “Girl Down’s” bouncy bassline draws listeners into a world of energy and spunk. Its punchy beat and groovy guitar transports listeners to a time of youthful invincibility—when bouncing back felt ever so easy. Stace and Val’s conversational lyric style is duly amusing and empowering. These women are unapologetically themselves.

"Get ready," they sing in natural harmony, as these resilient artists “still have a ball” even when things get tough. This fun, lively anthem looks back upon the band's twenty-five years of transformation, reminiscing with compassion on a time brimming with adventure. America’s Sweetheart celebrates those who are not afraid to brush themselves off and try again. It’s an uplifting reminder to “keep it real” from artists as authentic as they come.

The “Girl Down” music video, featuring 90s-inspired animation, follows the quintessential spirited and stylish indie girl out-on-the-town grabbing a pizza for her bandmates. As she effortlessly skateboards down the street, drumsticks sticking out of her pocket, hair blowing in the breeze, she flashes a radiant smile to the world around her. This “girl down” is not afraid to fall. Her tenacity empowers her to rise in the face of every challenge, emerging wiser and stronger each time. The band's playful lyrics blend seamlessly into the Jersey City surroundings, evoking the familiar experience of youthful exploration—a time when freedom is fresh and the world is at people’s fingertips. This energetic story reflects upon the band's passionate early days, now revisited through the lens of wisdom and kindness. As America's Sweetheart releases their last album in a fitting tribute to Val, “Girl Down” brings full circle decades of musical memories filled with light, love, and joy.

