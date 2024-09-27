Governor Newsom signs legislation championed by Paris Hilton to increase transparency in youth residential treatment facilities

Senator Shannon Grove: “I am honored that Governor Newsom has recognized the importance of signing The Accountability in Children’s Treatment Act into law. Through SB 1043, we are strengthening accountability measures within California’s STRTPs by requiring the public posting of critical information, including the use of restraints and seclusion rooms. This legislation underscores California’s commitment to transparency and safeguarding the well-being of our at-risk children. It has been a privilege to work alongside one of the most incredible advocates, Paris Hilton, to make a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children in California.”

Bigger picture

In 2021, Governor Newsom signed legislation to ban the practice of sending foster youth and teens charged with crimes to faraway residential treatment programs in other states, and committed $100 million over five years to create new programs closer to home for these vulnerable children and teenagers. In the years since, California has created Short-Term Residential Therapeutic Programs. With Governor Newsom’s signature today, these facilities will have increased state monitoring and reporting requirements to further protect vulnerable youth.