“Exhibition of the Legacy of Zheng Guanying” inaugurated today

MACAU, September 27 - In order to promote the deeds and contributions of Zheng Guanying, a Chinese thinker in modern China, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) hosts the “Exhibition of the Legacy of Zheng Guanying” at the Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum. The opening ceremony was held today (27 September) and was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the Division of Culture and Sports of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the descendant of Zheng’s family, Cheang Pui I; the Director of the Zhongshan Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau, Huang Jianmin; the Deputy Director of the Shanghai Audio Visual Archives, Shen Xiaoyu; the University Librarian of the University of Macau Library, Wu Jianzhong; and the Director of the Zheng Guanying Research Centre of the Macau University of Science and Technology, Lin Guangzhi. Other guests including the descendant of Zheng’s family, Cheang Pui San, and the Director of Zhongshan Museum, Yu Zilong, also attended the opening ceremony. Congratulatory letters from the Shanghai Library and Zhu Biheng, the wife of Zheng Guanying’s great grandchild Zheng Kelu, were also read during the opening ceremony.

The “Exhibition of the Legacy of Zheng Guanying” has expanded its content from the original permanent exhibition, with new research materials and relevant exhibits provided by descendants of Zheng’s family, the Shanghai Library and the Shanghai Audio Visual Archives. The new exhibits have enriched the exhibition zones themed around Zheng Guanying and political and business luminaries and the Self-Strengthening Movement and provide an elaboration on the influence of Zheng’s reform ideas and his contribution to the Self-Strengthening Movement. Featuring over 100 items such as writings, documents, letters, photographs, plaques and couplets, the exhibition not only reveals how Zheng Guanying and his work Words of Warning in Times of Prosperity have advanced the political ideologies in modern China and highlights the deep bonds between Zheng’s family and Macao, but also enriches visitors’ experience by using projections, an interactive sandbox, a telegraph simulator, AR technology, and films, making it easier for the public to understand Zheng’s life stories.

In conjunction with the opening of the exhibition and in order to promote exchanges on intangible cultural heritage in the Greater Bay Area, the Museum expressly invited the Zhongshan Puppet Cantonese Opera Association to present the new puppet Cantonese Opera Zheng Guanying at the opening ceremony, introducing the Sanxiang puppet shows, an item of municipal intangible cultural heritage in Zhongshan, to the public. The association will also host the “Family Puppet Show Workshops” tomorrow (28 September) at 10:30am and 2pm, in the multi-functional activity room on the first basement of the Museum. Limited seats will be available for on-site registration. Admission is free and distribution is made on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm (no admission after 5:30pm), including on public holidays, and is closed on Wednesdays. Public guided tours are available from 2:30pm to 4:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free and all are welcome to visit.

For enquiries, please contact the Museum through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.