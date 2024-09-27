FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Soon Closing in South Dakota – Help Will Still be Available
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in South Dakota are soon closing permanently. The Mitchell location will end operations on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. The Canton and North Sioux City locations will end operations on Friday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Hours of operation up until the permanent closures are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The Centers are closed on Sundays.
Davison County (Permanently closing Sept. 28, 4 p.m.)
Davison County Fairgrounds
3200 West Havens Ave
Mitchell, SD 57301
Lincoln County (Permanently closing Oct. 4, 6 p.m.)
Canton Depot
600 W. 5th St.
Canton, SD 57013
Union County (Permanently closing Oct. 4, 6 p.m.)
305 S Derby Lane
North Sioux City, SD 57049
After the Disaster Recovery Centers close, personalized assistance with FEMA-related questions will still be available to residents over the phone and virtually.
Many of the services that have been available at the Disaster Recovery Center are available through DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app or by calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) anytime from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. Shorter wait times are more likely in the mornings or evenings. Multilingual operators are available. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.
Individuals can do the following online or by calling the helpline:
- Apply for federal disaster assistance
- Provide a change of address, telephone and bank account numbers, and insurance information to avoid disaster assistance processing delays
- Receive information about FEMA home inspections
- Ask questions about a letter from FEMA
- Learn how to appeal a FEMA decision
# # #
FEMA's mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.
Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @femaregion8
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.