FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Soon Closing in South Dakota – Help Will Still be Available

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in South Dakota are soon closing permanently. The Mitchell location will end operations on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. The Canton and North Sioux City locations will end operations on Friday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Hours of operation up until the permanent closures are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The Centers are closed on Sundays.

Davison County (Permanently closing Sept. 28, 4 p.m.)

Davison County Fairgrounds

3200 West Havens Ave

Mitchell, SD 57301

Lincoln County (Permanently closing Oct. 4, 6 p.m.)

Canton Depot

600 W. 5th St.

Canton, SD 57013

Union County (Permanently closing Oct. 4, 6 p.m.)

305 S Derby Lane

North Sioux City, SD 57049

After the Disaster Recovery Centers close, personalized assistance with FEMA-related questions will still be available to residents over the phone and virtually.

Many of the services that have been available at the Disaster Recovery Center are available through DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app or by calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) anytime from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. Shorter wait times are more likely in the mornings or evenings. Multilingual operators are available. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

Individuals can do the following online or by calling the helpline:

Apply for federal disaster assistance

Provide a change of address, telephone and bank account numbers, and insurance information to avoid disaster assistance processing delays

Receive information about FEMA home inspections

Ask questions about a letter from FEMA

Learn how to appeal a FEMA decision

