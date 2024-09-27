Firm Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Anyone Who Acquired the Securities of Allarity Therapeutics

If you purchased the Allarity securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo, a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc.(“Allarity”or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ALLR) between May 17, 2022, and July 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class” and the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 12, 2024.

WHY: If you purchased the Allarity securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs through a contingency arrangement. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT’S NEXT: To join the Allarity class action, call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 or email Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at stuart.guber@poulinwilley.com. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 12, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Case 1:24-cv-06952, Allarity is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its Drug Response Predictor technology. Allarity’s drug candidates include Dovitinib, a pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of RCC. This class action was filed against Allarity and five of its officers. On December 22, 2021, Allarity issued a press release announcing that it had submitted a new drug application ("NDA") to the FDA seeking marketing approval for Dovitinib for the third-line treatment of RCC patients. The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had overstated the Dovitinib NDA's continued regulatory prospects; (ii) Allarity and three of its former officers had engaged in illegal, illicit, and/or otherwise improper conduct in connection with the Dovitinib NDA and/or the Dovitinib-DRP PMA; (iii) the foregoing misconduct subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm; (iv) following Allarity's announcement that it was, in fact, being investigated for wrongdoing in connection with the Dovitinib NDA and/or the Dovitinib-DRP PMA, the Company downplayed the substantial likelihood that an enforcement action would result from such investigation; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. As the truth trickled out in several partial disclosures, by the end of the Class Period the Company’s stock was trading at approximately $0.16 per share.

NO COST TO YOU: No Recovery, No Attorney’s Fees, No Costs. We represent you on a fully contingent basis. There are no fees or costs to you for your participation in the lawsuit if the lawsuit is unsuccessful.

WHY POULIN | WILLEY| ANASTOPOULO: The firm is one of the leading Plaintiff class action and mass tort firms in the country. Our Director of Shareholder Services and Securities Litigation, Stuart J. Guber, has over three decades of experience successfully representing defrauded shareholders including public pension plans, Taft-Hartley union pension plans and health & welfare funds, and individual investors in class action securities litigation and securities opt-out litigation. In addition, firm partner Roy Willey IV has served as counsel in class actions and multi district litigations across the country. He brings a creative, problem-solving based approach to handling cases for consumers, investors and others harmed through no fault of their own. As a result he has been repeatedly named among America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators, Best Lawyers, and Super Lawyers.

