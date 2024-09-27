Firm Announces Filing of Class Action Securities Lawsuit on Behalf of Anyone Who Acquired Securities of Coinbase Global

If you purchased the Coinbase securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo, a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Coinbase Global, Inc.(“Coinbase”or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COIN) between April 14, 2021, and July 25, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class” and the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 12, 2024.

WHY: If you purchased the Coinbase securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency arrangement. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT’S NEXT: To join the Coinbase class action, call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 or email Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at stuart.guber@poulinwilley.com. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 12, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Case 2:24-cv-04850, Coinbase Global, Inc. offers (i) consumers their primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, (ii) institutions a full-service prime brokerage platform with access to deep pools of liquidity across the crypto marketplace, and (iii) developers a suite of products granting access to the Company’s ecosystem. This class action was filed against Coinbase and two of its Officers. The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) In 2020, the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") had deemed efforts by CB Payments Limited ("CBPL"), part of the Coinbase Group, to prevent criminals from using its platform to be inadequate; (2) as a result, the FCA reached an agreement with CBPL, which put requirements in place that were designed to prevent high risk customers from using CBPL's platform; (3) CBPL then breached that agreement, which resulted in 13,416 high risk individuals receiving services; (4) the foregoing resulted in an undisclosed heightened regulatory risk; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The truth was finally revealed while the market was open on July 25, 2024. As a result, the price of Coinbase’s common stock fell by $13.52 per share, or 5.52%, to close at $231.52 on July 25, 2024.

NO COST TO YOU: No Recovery, No Attorney’s Fees, No Costs. We represent you on a fully contingent basis. There are no fees or costs to you for your participation in the lawsuit if the lawsuit is unsuccessful.

WHY POULIN | WILLEY| ANASTOPOULO: The firm is one of the leading Plaintiff class action and mass tort firms in the country. Our Director of Shareholder Services and Securities Litigation, Stuart J. Guber, has over three decades of experience successfully representing defrauded shareholders including public pension plans, Taft-Hartley union pension plans and health & welfare funds, and individual investors in class action securities litigation and securities opt-out litigation. In addition, firm partner Roy Willey IV has served as counsel in class actions and multi district litigations across the country. He brings a creative, problem-solving based approach to handling cases for consumers, investors and others harmed through no fault of their own. As a result he has been repeatedly named among America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators, Best Lawyers, and Super Lawyers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.