Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens for Iconic Equestrian Estate in Greenwich, Connecticut

Quaker Lane Farm, 38-48 & 58 Quaker Lane. Greenwich, CT, 06831 2 Properties Selling Separately or Collectively, comprising 16 acres and 3 residential structures 58 Quaker Lane includes the main home, guest cottage & infinity edge pool on 5 acres 38-48 Quaker Lane includes a large home & world-class equestrian amenities on over 11 acres Equestrian facilities: 12-horse stable, laser-leveled ring, paddocks, and more

Auction closes 10 October in cooperation with Sotheby’s International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced that bidding has opened for Quaker Lane Farm, an iconic 16-acre equestrian estate, made up of two properties, located less than 30 miles north of New York City in Greenwich, Connecticut. Collectively listed for US$35 million, the full estate is being auctioned in cooperation with Danielle Claroni, Christian Perry and Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage. The property, complete with pastures, paddocks, orchards, vegetable gardens and top-tier equestrian facilities, will be offered in three parcels: the guest home and stables, listed for US$15 million, with a current high bid of US$3.75 million; the main residence, listed for US$20 million, with a current high bid of US$7.25 million; or the entire estate, collectively listed for US$35 million, with with a current high bid of US$11 million. Bidding for the properties will culminate on 10 October via the firm’s online marketplace.

“Whether parceled out or purchased as a whole, this auction opportunity offers an unparalleled chance to own a world-class asset in one of the most sought-after zip codes in the country,” said Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “By leveraging our global network and showcasing this opportunity on an international stage, we assure the most sophisticated buyers come forward for a competitive auction to achieve true market value.”

A beautiful drive through custom 20-foot wrought iron gates invites guests into the stunning property, featuring three distinct residential structures with a total of 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. The main residence, a stunning five-bedroom, seven-bath shingle-style home, was meticulously renovated in 2023 by award-winning architect Rich Granoff and Drake Builders LLC. Located just 10 minutes from Westchester County Airport, the estate combines luxury and comfort.

At the heart of the home is an exquisite French country kitchen with custom copper La Cornue stoves, cathedral ceilings and a wood-inlay floor by artisan John Yarema. A formal dining room, elegant living room with fireplace and grand entertainment room with a custom bar and game area offer perfect spaces for both intimate and large gatherings. A large folding glass wall connects indoor and outdoor living, ideal for entertaining.

“This property truly offers the best of both worlds. You have a gorgeous estate with pristine design, unlimited space, entertaining options, equestrian facilities and more while at the same time, are in close proximity to the city and can be in Grand Central Terminal in under an hour,” Claroni added.

“Quaker Lane Farm is truly a one-of-a-kind estate, offering a harmonious blend of luxury and functionality," said Perry. "From the meticulously renovated main residence, to the stunning French country kitchen with custom copper La Cornue stoves, every detail has been crafted to perfection. The seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living spaces, highlighted by the infinity-edge pool and guest cottage, makes this home ideal for both grand-scale entertaining and tranquil relaxation."

Quaker Lane Farm combines luxury living with premier equestrian facilities. The estate features a 12-horse Mediterranean-style stable, a laser-leveled dressage arena with FootingFirst and TravelRight footing, multiple paddocks and a scenic viewing area.

The grounds include pristine pastures, vegetable gardens, an orchard with apple, pear, peach and cherry trees, vineyards with Merlot and Cabernet grapes and charming aviary and peacock enclosures.

“This estate is a dream for both luxury homeowners and equestrian enthusiasts," remarked McElwreath. "The Mediterranean-style stable and professional-grade dressage arena provide a top-tier environment for horse lovers, while the secondary guest house offers additional space and comfort for family and friends. With pristine orchards, vineyards, and even a peacock enclosure, Quaker Lane Farm is more than just a home—it's a complete lifestyle experience."

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Daniel Milstein Photography and Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

Quaker Lane Farm is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

